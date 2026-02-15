This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jordan Conradson

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) went off on the Department of Justice on Saturday, alleging they’re still protecting powerful individuals, after the Department claimed that all the Epstein files have been released and that the Epstein Files Transparency Act has been fully complied with.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Pam Bondi said on Saturday that the DOJ has now released ALL Epstein-related materials in its possession. According to the Department of Justice, redactions in the Epstein files were strictly limited to Victim personal and medical information, Child sexual abuse material (CSAM), Information that could jeopardize active investigations, and Graphic images of death or abuse.

Unredacted versions are still available for congressional inspection at the DOJ.

In a letter to House and Senate Judiciary Committee leaders, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Bondi write, “The only category of records withheld were those records where permitted withholdings under Section 2(c) and privileged materials were not segregable from material responsive under Section 2(a). As discussed in the Department’s December 19, 2025, and January 29, 2026, letters to Congress (the Prior EFTA Letters), the privileges that applied to the withheld records were deliberative-process privilege, work-product privilege, and attorney-client privilege.”

The letter continues, “No records were withheld or redacted ‘on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.’”

But Mace argues that the argument for withholding records under work-product privilege “will NOT save the DOJ from releasing all the Epstein files” and “won’t hold up in a court of law.”

“RE deliberative process privilege, it would not cover factual information, which is missing from the files. If they can give the names, then they can give them in unredacted files. The list is an admission that they can remove those redactions,” she adds, noting that the privileges may not apply due to their decision to close the investigation and send nobody to jail.

She further points to internal communications, which show “agents requesting ‘clear and specific guidance’ on redacting photographs depicting ‘former U.S. Presidents, Secretary of State, and other celebrities’ from the Epstein files.”

“So which is it? You didn’t redact to protect the powerful, or you needed specific guidance on how to do exactly that,” Mace questioned, accusing the government of still “withholding information” and excluding certain names from the list released on Saturday.

“TBH, it’s hard to find a legitimate reason not to expose every word in the Epstein files except for and unless you are prosecuting someone. That isn’t happening. DOJ will lose in court if it comes to that,” Mace added.

This comes amid controversy surrounding certain redactions the Department of Justice made in the files. As The Gateway Pundit reported, several high-profile names were redacted from the Epstein files in what lawmakers claim is a cover-up.

Mace further raises an argument about the photos and videos of victims, which were apparently scrubbed from the files, noting that “The DOJ screwed this up so badly early on that they let the Left paint the President in a bad light when his actions were the opposite.”

“SHAME ON THE DOJ,” Mace concluded.

Full statement below:

I want to be abundantly clear about the DOJ memo released tonight: Citing “Work Product Privilege” will NOT save the DOJ from releasing all the Epstein files. I’m not an attorney and even I know this won’t hold up in a court of law. RE deliberative process privilege, it would not cover factual information, which is missing from the files. If they can give the names, then they can give them in unredacted files. The list is an admission that they can remove those redactions. Furthermore, federal agencies have already waived privileges with the information they’ve already disclosed redacted and unredacted. If there is an active investigation or prosecution the DOJ can indeed cite these privileges, but not when they've concluded their investigation and decided no one is going to jail, no one else will be prosecuted and after they wipe their hands clean, etc. Meanwhile, the DOJ claims in this report that ‘no records were withheld or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.’ Then explain this: an internal FBI email from March 17, 2025 shows agents requesting ‘clear and specific guidance’ on redacting photographs depicting ‘former U.S. Presidents, Secretary of State, and other celebrities’ from the Epstein files. So which is it? You didn’t redact to protect the powerful, or you needed specific guidance on how to do exactly that? Your government is withholding information and files whether it’s SDNY, FBI, CBP, CIA, DOJ or elsewhere. Also - they’re missing names on the list disclosed this evening. Stay tuned... And where are ALL the videos? If he had as many cameras as has been reported, there would be far more than 2,000 videos. Trust me on this. I know, because I’ve worked with an extensive number of victims in voyeurism cases. TBH, it’s hard to find a legitimate reason not to expose every word in the Epstein files except for and unless you are prosecuting someone. That isn’t happening. DOJ will lose in court if it comes to that. The DOJ screwed this up so badly early on that they let the Left paint the President in a bad light when his actions were the opposite. He was informing law enforcement early on when others were cozying up and covering up. So poorly managed, heads should roll. And what they did to the victims. SHAME ON THE DOJ.

