Long running children’s TV show Sesame Street is facing a massive backlash for once again pushing ‘Pride’ on kids with social media messaging.

The official social media pages for the show shared the same post on the first day of June, which is the beginning of an entire month of the LGBTQ+ celebration, aside from the ever present Pride dystopia we’re all forced to inhabit.

The posts feature a graphic of rainbow coloured puppets holding hands, yes the transgender colours are included.

“On our street, everyone is welcome. Together, let’s build a world where every person and family feels loved and respected for who they are. Happy Pride Month,” the posts read, also still including a completely defunct hashtag.

This post follows previous LGBTQ themed Sesame Street content, including Elmo promoting Pride alongside ‘queer’ actress Ariana DeBose two years ago.

“This month and every month, we want to uplift and celebrate our LGBTQIA+ family, friends, and communities,” Elmo said, adding “From our Sesame Street family to yours, happy pride. Elmo loves you.”

Many are questioning why a children’s show is pushing something directly related to sex and gender ideology.

As we’ve previously highlighted, kids are being bombarded with this stuff now.

