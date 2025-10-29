This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Dr. Steven Hatfill — one of the few men of integrity within HHS — has been fired in what he describes as “a coup to overthrow Mr. Kennedy,” led by Chief of Staff Matt Buckham.

Dr. Hatfill, a highly respected biosecurity expert whose guidance helped inform Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to terminate $500 million in mRNA research contracts, was likely targeted for standing up for the American people against the dangerous transnational Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

According to The New York Times, Hatfill refused to resign when pressured by Buckham, who allegedly told him the department “wanted to go in a different direction.” Instead, Hatfill demanded that HHS fire him outright.

The Department justified the firing by claiming Hatfill “misrepresented himself” as Chief Medical Officer — a claim Hatfill refuted by producing official HHS business cards carrying that exact title.

Dr. Hatfill has been one of the few federal insiders openly confronting the immense dangers of mRNA technology and actually trying to Make America Healthy Again:

The vaccines have injured hundreds of thousands, and we’re not really sure how many have been killed by it, but a significant amount. They had to come off the market. There was no choice. You want to make America healthy again? It had to be stopped.

The mRNA cartel poses a clear and present danger to public health — and by firing Dr. Hatfill, they have made a grave mistake.

