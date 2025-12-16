This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

As the massive fraud scandal in Minnesota continues to unfold, people are wondering how it was allowed to happen. How did these people get away with such huge financial crimes?

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana might have an answer for that.

He recently read part of a memo that came from the Attorney General’s office in Minnesota. It makes the situation pretty clear.

This is from Wall Street Apes on Twitter/X, emphasis is ours:

Senator John Kennedy reads an internal memo from the Minnesota Attorney General’s office They openly say they did not stop the Somalia immigrant fraud because Democrats would lose votes “Here’s what a fraud investigator in the Attorney General’s office said. She said, There is a perception that I’m quoting now, that forcefully tackling this issue would cause political backlash from the Somali community, which is a core voting block for Democrats.”

Watch the clip:

Imagine that.

#ad: The ancients called it the “remedy for everything but death.” Modern science calls it Black Seed Oil.

Global Healing’s Organic Black Seed Oil is a potent source of antioxidants and essential nutrients.

They took black cumin seed oil and enhanced it with MicroSomal® Technology for superior bioavailability and absorption.

Used for over 2,000 years, this ancient “seed of blessing” naturally supports immune, respiratory, digestive, and joint health.

Experience the timeless secret of natural balance. Nourish your body with Black Seed Oil today.

Experience Ancient Power

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

According to new polling, people in Minnesota are not happy with Tim Walz over this issue.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Seventy-nine percent of registered voters in Minnesota think fraud in state programs is either the biggest or a major problem in their state, and just 14 percent think Gov. Tim Walz did enough to stop the fraud, according to a Monday KSTP and Survey USA poll. In total 92 percent of respondents identified the fraud as a problem. Of that 92 percent, 25 percent called it the biggest problem in the state, and 54 percent called it a major problem, and just 13 percent called it a minor problem. Sixty-nine percent of respondents said Walz needs to “do more” to “stop fraud in Minnesota.” The poll comes as Walz grapples with the fallout from a far-reaching Somali welfare fraud scheme that happened under his watch. Much of the fraud, which amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars, was uncovered after a group of mostly Somali immigrants set up a fraudulent charity, Feeding Our Future, and stole money from a federal child nutrition program. Federal investigations into the scheme, which have already led to 78 indictments, uncovered other similar Somali-related fraud schemes in Minnesota.

Walz should resign his office as governor over this. He won’t, but he should.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share