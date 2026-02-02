The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
4h

Kennedy and Massie are two officials concerned with the state of the US.

Not so sure any of the rest of 'em give a shit.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture