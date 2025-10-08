This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Margaret Flavin

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) has been vocal about the Schumer shutdown. Kennedy recently listed a bunch of the crazy items that AOC and other far-left Democrats are pushing for at the expense of the American people.

Included among the foreign aid projects, he claims Democrats are demanding be reinstated before they agree to reopen the government are:

– $3.6 million for cooking and dance workshops for male prostitutes in Haiti.

– Over $4.2 million for LGBTQ projects in the Western Balkans and Uganda.

– $6 million to subsidize Palestinian media outlets.

– $3 million for circumcision and vasectomies in Zambia.

– More than $833,000 for transgender people in Nepal.

– $500,000 to purchase electric buses in Rwanda.

– $300,000 to sponsor a pride parade in Lesotho.

On Monday, during an appearance on Fox Business, Kennedy predicted that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would ultimately be forced to “engineer an off-ramp” to end the ongoing government shutdown.

Kennedy told host Larry Kudlow, “I know him well. This shutdown is not about policy. It’s about politics.”

“And Senator Schumer, this is what’s going on. He is trying to get the loon wing, the socialist wing of the Democratic Party, which is in control, to love him. And they will never love him.“”

“They won’t. He’d be better off doing what he did back in March and just calling it like he saw it and keeping government open.”

“Because what he’s saying, ‘We’re going to keep government shut down until you Republicans and President Trump give the Democrats $1.5 trillion,’ and they’re going to tell us how to spend it.”

“It will end eventually, when Senator Schumer goes to six or eight of his members and Democrats and says, ‘Do me a favor. Vote to open it back up. I may have to criticize you. I’m not going to vote with you, but I need a way out of this. I need an off-ramp.’”

“And that’s what’s going to happen.”

“But he’s got to be careful because if it looks contrived, he’s blown it. And he can’t look like he’s having a mutiny. But that’s how we’ll open back.”

Watch:

