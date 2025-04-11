This article originally appeared on The Defender and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

Sen. Ron Johnson is calling on vaccine manufacturers to turn over records and communications related to the development and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines and their communications with Big Tech platforms about vaccine-related adverse events. The Federalist first reported the story.

Johnson, chairman of the U.S. Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, requested the materials in a series of letters sent last week to the heads of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and BioNTech. Johnson requested records from January 2020 onward.

Johnson’s request is part of the subcommittee’s investigation into the “development and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the adverse events and injuries associated with these vaccines.”

The letters referenced reports of adverse events following vaccination, including myocarditis, pericarditis and Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

Johnson’s request includes all communications “sent to or by any federal entity, employee, or contractor,” relating to the clinical trials, testing and approval of each vaccine, and all communications involving the U.S. Department of Defense.

Johnson also asked for the names and titles of employees who were involved with COVID-19 vaccine development, a list of all entities that the companies “contracted, collaborated, or otherwise worked with” to develop their vaccines, and all communications with Big Tech companies “referring or relating to adverse events.”

The letters named Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google; Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp; and X Corp., formerly Twitter Inc.

Johnson warned the manufacturers that any attempt to “obstruct or delay responses to this request will result in compulsory process,” citing past attempts by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to conceal data about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“I expect you to fully comply with this request, but I am mindful that your company may choose to mimic the Department of Health and Human Services’ (‘HHS’) past efforts to conceal records about the development, safety, and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines,” the letter stated.

The companies have until April 16 to comply with Johnson’s request.

Dr. Joel Wallskog, a Wisconsin orthopedic surgeon injured by the COVID-19 vaccines and co-chair of React19, a group advocating for vaccine-injured people, welcomed the news. “The American public deserves the truth.”

Wallskog added:

“What did the vaccine manufacturers know and when about the COVID-19 vaccine efficacy or lack thereof? What do and did they know about the adverse events and when? Were they part of the group led by the White House and social media companies to stifle Americans discussing adverse events to the COVID-19 vaccines? “These investigations into the corruption of science and the corruption of our federal health agencies are a critical process to get to the truth.”

Johnson’s letter latest in a series of actions on vaccine injuries

Johnson’s letter builds on his previous efforts to investigate COVID-19 vaccine safety and adverse events.

In an October 2023 letter to the then-heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Johnson accused the agencies of an “appalling” lack of transparency regarding COVID-19 vaccine safety signals, depriving Americans of “the benefit of informed consent.”

In November 2024, he sent another letter to HHS, CDC and FDA, demanding they provide complete and unredacted documents relating to the development and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Johnson sent the November 2024 letter after learning of extensive redactions in documents released in response to multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. He again accused the agencies of an “appalling” lack of transparency and said their refusal to release unredacted documents “hindered Congressional oversight and has jeopardized the public’s health.”

In February, Johnson subpoenaed HHS for COVID-19 vaccine safety records and communications about the COVID-19 pandemic, including a subset of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails.

During the Biden administration, Johnson wrote more than 70 congressional oversight letters to HHS officials and its health agencies requesting information on COVID-19 vaccine adverse events and related communications, according to a Jan. 29 press release.

Last year, Johnson hosted a congressional roundtable to discuss the risks of COVID-19 vaccines. Medical experts, political figures, journalists and whistleblowers were among the participants.

It’s unclear whether Johnson’s office is working with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the issue of vaccine injuries. Last month, HHS, which oversees public health agencies including the CDC and FDA, announced the creation of a CDC sub-agency focused on vaccine injuries.

In February, Kennedy promised improved tracking of vaccine injuries by developing a more accurate reporting and surveillance system.

By 2022, data from the U.S. government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) showed that the COVID-19 vaccines were associated with more injuries and deaths than all conventional vaccines combined in the previous three decades.

A 2023 peer-reviewed meta-analysis found that 45 times as many deaths occurred after the administration of COVID-19 vaccines compared with all flu vaccine-related deaths since 1990.

A petition by several scientists, still pending before the FDA, calls for the suspension or withdrawal of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Johnson’s office and HHS did not respond to requests for comment by press time.

