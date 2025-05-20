The Vigilant Fox

James Lord
2h

I spent a few minutes a little while ago watching Van Hollen vs. Rubio, and Patty Murray vs. RFK. I'm done for the day. These are wicked liars and chaos agents, posturing as virtuous when really they're upset that their grift is being exposed. In the case of Van Hollen, the chair can gavel him all day long. He's not going to shut up even when his time is expired and the witness is given space to respond. Kinda like Dan Goldman. Really there's nothing more to talk about. Can't stand them.

CLIVE WILLIAM GRENVILLE
2hEdited

hi folks be sure to check out and read carefully a petition at citizengo.org..final vote imminent reject the who pandemic treaty..be aware its a worldwide petition it can be signed and reshared widely worldwide from any country in the world including yours..it currently has 421,693, signatures.....very important when resharing it be sure to only use e mails which cant be censored or suppressed but shh your not supposed to know that...be sure to share this tip when you reshare the petition

