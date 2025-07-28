This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Robert Semonsen

Last year, California scientists sparked outrage with a botched test on an old aircraft carrier, spraying saltwater to create artificial clouds and block sunlight.

The tiny Alameda trial lasted just 20 minutes before furious city officials yanked the plug, slamming the team for zero advance notice.

The team responsible were involved with the Marine Cloud Brightening Program based in the University of Washington.

Now documents exposed by Politico, through an open records request to the University of Washington, reveal they plotted a far bigger gamble: a multimillion-dollar ocean experiment covering an area larger than Puerto Rico, aimed at cooling the planet.

This shadowy push, backed by crypto tycoons and elite philanthropists, as well as the advocacy group SilverLining and the scientific nonprofit SRI International, shine a spotlight on how the powerful tinker with our skies without asking everyday Americans.

In the over 400 obtained documents, emails and funding pleas show researchers eyed massive tests off North America, Chile, or Africa, detectable from space and risking unpredictable weather shifts.

University of Washington leaders downplayed it as mere tech checks.

Solar geoengineering, like saltwater sprays or stratospheric particles, promises quick cooling but carries huge dangers, from wrecked farms and wildlife to deadly “termination shock” if stopped abruptly. Recent studies warn it could spike malaria in poor nations or trigger droughts and hurricanes.

Politicians are raging too, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tied geoengineering to Texas floods, and introduced a bill into Congress seeking to be ban the technology. Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis outlawed weather-altering chemicals last month.

Over 575 scientists have demanded a global halt, arguing fair governance is impossible. In the UK, 2025 revelations of hidden tests amplified calls for oversight, raising concerns on unchecked experiments and their threats to sovereignty.

Alameda’s fiasco echoes canceled SCoPEx trials in Sweden, where locals and Indigenous groups felt sidelined by Harvard elites. The project has since been terminated.

Recent outdoor tests, like Arctic ice-thickening efforts, face similar scrutiny for unintended harms.

Experts insist community buy-in is essential, not optional, to avoid backlash against “playing God” with the climate. Without transparency, these billionaire-funded schemes erode faith in science.

The Marine Cloud Brightening Program courted federal ships and funds from NOAA, but Trump’s reelection and public uproar dashed those hopes. Donors like Chris Larsen claim it’s vital research for desperate times, yet 2025 reports show funding gaps widen as opposition grows.

Ultimately, geoengineering’s allure masks its perils, diverting from proven paths like nuclear and solar energy. Americans deserve a say before elites risk our weather for their “solutions.”

