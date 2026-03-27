This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Anthony Scott

On Friday morning, a Secret Service agent assigned to former First Lady Jill Biden accidentally shot himself while escorting Jill Biden through the Philadelphia International Airport.

According to KYW Radio, the agent shot himself in the leg near Terminal C in the airport.

The Daily Mail reported that officers and a medical team quickly responded to the scene, and the agent has since been transported for medical attention.

The Secret Service has yet to release a statement on the incident.

Per The Daily Mail:

The agent was escorting Biden through the busy airport Friday morning when he shot and injured himself, sources told KYW Radio. A police cordon is in place outside of Terminal C at Philadelphia International Airport, by the American Airlines ticketing desk, the outlet reported. Officers were seen surrounding a black Chevy Suburban inside the cordon. The vehicle’s trunk and front passenger-side door were left open. A medic unit responded to the scene, but has since left, followed by a police car.

Since leaving the White House, Jill Biden has been busy giving speeches across the United States.

On Wednesday, Jill Biden spoke at a Women’s History Month event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where she discussed “empowering women.”

During her speech, she noted how she “sought to empower minority women, particularly in her staff.”

It’s unclear where Biden was heading when the shooting took place.

The shooting comes as airports across the United States face widespread delays and long lines, with many TSA agents reportedly not reporting to work due to a lack of pay.

Democrats in Congress are currently holding up a new DHS spending bill that would fund the TSA.

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