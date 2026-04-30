This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Seattle’s new socialist Mayor Katie Wilson recently laughed when describing the idea of millionaires leaving the city over new and higher taxes supported by her and her cohorts, saying ‘Bye!’ as she shrugged it off glibly.

Like so many places currently under Democrat rule, Seattle and the state of Washington are looking to ‘tax the rich’ to pay for their new Democratic Socialist utopia where everything is ‘free’ because ‘the rich’ are being forced to pay for it.

History has shown that this approach has a funny way of not working out too well, as many of the people with real wealth simply leave, taking their tax dollars with them.

Mayor Wilson doesn’t seem too concerned. Watch:

Starbucks Coffee, one of the great success stories of the Pacific Northwest, is already signaling an interest in moving to greener pastures.

KIRO News reports:

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson called for a Starbucks boycott. Starbucks called Nashville Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s first move after winning the election was calling for a Starbucks boycott. Starbucks’ first move after the income tax passed was calling Nashville. Boeing left years ago. Amazon split. And the billionaire who spent millions building the progressive tax agenda that helped get us here says virtually every wealthy friend he has is already gone or planning to leave. His name is Nick Hanauer. And he’s worth listening to. He didn’t just get rich and stay quiet. He helped build the progressive tax framework Olympia runs on today. He spent millions pushing Seattle’s $15 minimum wage. He bankrolled the campaign to pass Washington’s capital gains tax. He wrote a famous essay warning his fellow billionaires that inequality would lead to pitchforks if they didn’t start paying more. He coined the term “middle-out economics” and appeared in Robert Reich’s documentary, arguing that prosperity requires massive investment in the middle class. His whole brand, for years, was: I’m rich, and I’m telling you the rich need to pay more. He was the billionaire giving cover to the progressive agenda. The architect. And this is what he told GeekWire about Washington’s new income tax: “Virtually every wealthy friend I have has either left or is planning to. It’s a catastrophe.”

It’ll be fun to see if Mayor Wilson is still laughing a year or two from now.

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