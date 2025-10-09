Seattle reporter Brandi Kruse and President Trump at his roundtable on antifa terrorism. – White House video via KOMO

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

President Donald Trump convened a roundtable on Wednesday with top cabinet members and several independent journalists to discuss ‘Antifa,’ a movement he correctly labeled a terrorist organization last month.

The White House assembled several independent reporters who have faced off with antifa terrorists in the US Northwest, including Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

The list of journalists who were invited to attend the meeting included:

Andy Ngo — Senior Editor, The Post Millennial; Antifa specialist

Nick Sortor — Independent journalist; recently arrested in Portland

Julio Rosas — National Correspondent, The Blaze

Brandi Kruse — Independent journalist focused on Seattle protests

Jonathan Choe — Former Fox 13 Seattle reporter

Katie Daviscourt — Independent journalist covering Portland

Savanah Hernandez — Independent reporter

Cam Higby — Independent journalist

James Klug — Independent journalist

Nick Shirley — Independent journalist

Jack Posobiec — Journalist and influencer

Former Seattle television reporter Brandi Kruse delivered a very memorable statement at the roundtable directed at the US President.

Brandi Kruse: “Mr. President, Brandi Kruse, you can tell that several of us will be very fired up today because some of us have been covering antifa for 15 years and have never had anyone in a position of authority even acknowledge their existence. And I also think the single most important thing you’ve done with this scourge is acknowledging that antifa is a real thing. I generally believe that there would be people at these tables who would be dead today and would have been killed in Portland had you not called them a terror organization and said we are going to bring the full weight of the federal government to bear… They haven’t been as quick to violence since you made that designation. They don’t want to go to federal prison… I was told by probably a dozen people not to tell you this. I’m living proof that you can recover from TDS. I had strong Trump Derangement Syndrome for probably eight years. This is one of the reasons I recovered from it. By the way, it’s much better to not have TDS. I’m happier, I’m healthier, more successful. I even think I got a little more attractive after I got rid of my Trump derangement syndrome. Yes. I’m a reporter in Seattle, and frankly, I could not care any less That’s what any of you have to say about this meeting. Could not care any less. We’re not here for you. I’m not here to convince any of you that Antifa is a real thing, because if you have not come to that conclusion by now, you are never going to come to that conclusion because you don’t want to see it. You’re going to go and you’re going to say it’s a bunch of right-wing, conservative influencers who are here spinning a tail. I was one of you. I was a mainstream reporter in Seattle for 10 years. I was a TV reporter on the streets doing my job, and I was still assaulted by Antifa. It’s not about being conservative. It’s about people who go there and show what they’re doing. When I saw, after all those years, that the media wouldn’t be honest about what was happening, that Democratic politicians wouldn’t be honest about what was happening, I thought, ‘Well, gosh, if they’re not being honest about that, maybe they’re not being honest about President Trump either.’ It opened my mind to just looking at things for what they were. Now I find you quite funny.”

White House video by KOMO in Washington.

