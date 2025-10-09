Seattle Reporter Admits She "Used to Have Trump Derangement Syndrome"
"I’m living proof that you can recover from TDS."
This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.
Guest post by Jim Hᴏft
President Donald Trump convened a roundtable on Wednesday with top cabinet members and several independent journalists to discuss ‘Antifa,’ a movement he correctly labeled a terrorist organization last month.
Join 137K+ Substack readers and 1.9 million 𝕏 users following Vigilant Fox. Get critical news and exclusive stories the media won’t cover — all in one place. Subscribe today.
The White House assembled several independent reporters who have faced off with antifa terrorists in the US Northwest, including Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.
The list of journalists who were invited to attend the meeting included:
Andy Ngo — Senior Editor, The Post Millennial; Antifa specialist
Nick Sortor — Independent journalist; recently arrested in Portland
Julio Rosas — National Correspondent, The Blaze
Brandi Kruse — Independent journalist focused on Seattle protests
Jonathan Choe — Former Fox 13 Seattle reporter
Katie Daviscourt — Independent journalist covering Portland
Savanah Hernandez — Independent reporter
Cam Higby — Independent journalist
James Klug — Independent journalist
Nick Shirley — Independent journalist
Jack Posobiec — Journalist and influencer
Former Seattle television reporter Brandi Kruse delivered a very memorable statement at the roundtable directed at the US President.
Brandi Kruse: “Mr. President, Brandi Kruse, you can tell that several of us will be very fired up today because some of us have been covering antifa for 15 years and have never had anyone in a position of authority even acknowledge their existence.
And I also think the single most important thing you’ve done with this scourge is acknowledging that antifa is a real thing. I generally believe that there would be people at these tables who would be dead today and would have been killed in Portland had you not called them a terror organization and said we are going to bring the full weight of the federal government to bear… They haven’t been as quick to violence since you made that designation. They don’t want to go to federal prison…
I was told by probably a dozen people not to tell you this. I’m living proof that you can recover from TDS.
I had strong Trump Derangement Syndrome for probably eight years. This is one of the reasons I recovered from it. By the way, it’s much better to not have TDS.
I’m happier, I’m healthier, more successful. I even think I got a little more attractive after I got rid of my Trump derangement syndrome.
Yes. I’m a reporter in Seattle, and frankly, I could not care any less That’s what any of you have to say about this meeting. Could not care any less. We’re not here for you.
I’m not here to convince any of you that Antifa is a real thing, because if you have not come to that conclusion by now, you are never going to come to that conclusion because you don’t want to see it.
You’re going to go and you’re going to say it’s a bunch of right-wing, conservative influencers who are here spinning a tail. I was one of you. I was a mainstream reporter in Seattle for 10 years. I was a TV reporter on the streets doing my job, and I was still assaulted by Antifa.
It’s not about being conservative. It’s about people who go there and show what they’re doing.
When I saw, after all those years, that the media wouldn’t be honest about what was happening, that Democratic politicians wouldn’t be honest about what was happening, I thought, ‘Well, gosh, if they’re not being honest about that, maybe they’re not being honest about President Trump either.’ It opened my mind to just looking at things for what they were. Now I find you quite funny.”
#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.
Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.
There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.
Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.
DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.
White House video by KOMO in Washington.
Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit
It is about time. Antifa has to go. I am sick of Latte-Drinking, Blue Hair-Wearing, Granola-Eating Dudes. https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/latte-drinking-blue-hair-wearing
This is why the focus on law & order should be the top priority of this administration.
Normal folk will come around when they are better off under this government.
That of course means that the administration will need to focus less on starting wars, persecuting free speech and bullying other countries. So much the better.