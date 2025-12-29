This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

Salem Radio Network host Scott Jennings told “This Week” guest host Jonathan Karl on Sunday that President Donald Trump’s efforts to address illegal immigration represented his “biggest” fulfillment of a campaign promise in 2025.

Trump issued multiple executive orders to address illegal immigration Jan. 20, 2025, with some of the orders designating Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua (TdA), El Salvadoran prison gang MS-13, and Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, in addition to signing an executive order to prevent illegal immigrants from receiving social security services months later. Jennings noted just how many illegal immigrants departed the country since Trump took office.

“I think on the immigration piece, it’s been his biggest success this year, it’s the biggest promise fulfilled,” Jennings said after SCOTUSblog editor Sarah Isgur discussed the legal challenges to Trump’s efforts to enforce immigration laws. “We’ve had 2.5 million people deported: a significant number of them were self-deported; you know they used the government’s [CBP One] app or just decided to leave the country altogether.”

“When I talk to Republicans and Trump supporters around the country, they’re more than thrilled with the aggressive nature of it,” Jennings continued. “You know, we haven’t passed any new immigration laws since Donald Trump became the president again. We’re just enforcing the laws that we have, something the previous administration would not do. So, I know the left has treated this as some big controversy but I don’t know what’s controversial about the president just simply enforcing laws on the books.”

The Trump administration touted in a Dec. 15 release that no illegal immigrants had been released into the United States for seven straight months, whereas the Biden administration previously released hundreds of thousands, according to figures released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The Department of Homeland Security announced in a Dec. 10 release that over 2.5 million illegal immigrants have left the United States, of which 1.9 million elected to self-deport via measures like the CBP Home app.

“Illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now,” Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in the release. “They know if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return.”

