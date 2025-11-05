Screenshot: CNN

CNN’s “expert” political panel gloated in victory as conservative commentator Scott Jennings issued a blunt warning to the Democratic Party on Tuesday night.

The results are in, and it’s official. New Jersey and Virginia elected Democratic governors. Zohran Mamdani will be the next mayor of New York City, and arguably worst of all, Jay Jones — the Democrat wishing for death on his political opponents and his children — won Virginia’s attorney general race.

The wins of Mamdani and Jones, in particular, Jennings called a “terrible” image for the Democratic Party — one he warned would come back to haunt them. “You own this now,” he said bluntly.

Jennings’ warning began with Mamdani’s win, when he issued this message to Chuck Schumer: “AOC is going to be the next senator from New York.”

But the real warning came when he shifted his focus to Jay Jones.

“I see the energy in Virginia Democrats looking the other way on a violent candidate for attorney general who says he wants to murder Republicans and their children. If you think you’re getting rid of Graham Platner in Maine now, think again. This is a terrible night for the national Democratic image given what is happening inside their party.”

Jennings continued: “Mamdani is an avowed socialist. It’s not what people say that he is. It’s what he says that he is. He’s now the leader of their party. That’s their energy and Chuck Schumer’s —”

Anderson Cooper cut in, mocking the idea: “[Mamdani’s] the leader of the Democratic Party?”

“Who is the leader? Can someone tell me?” Jennings shot back.

“He’s a life raft for Republicans who have to go on TV and get their asses kicked,” David Axelrod responded with a big smile.

Even as the panel laughed him off, Jennings doubled down on his warning about Mamdani and Jones: “You own this now. You all own this now.”

