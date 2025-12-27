This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ben Kew

Cartoonist and political commentator Scott Adams has delivered a devastating breakdown of how the Democratic Party is a criminal organization.

Adams, who is suffering from advanced stage 4 prostate cancer and may be facing his last Christmas, delivered the blistering rebuke on his daily podcast Coffee With Scott Adams.

His comments, which were later shared by President Trump, brought together everything from money laundering to the party’s repeated election fraud.

Here is a transcript:

If I said that the Democrats are a criminal organization, the entire entity, now I don’t mean every voter, you know, voters probably are just, you know, going blah, blah, blah, everybody’s bad, Democrats have some problems, Republicans have some problems, but I prefer the Democrats.

So most voters, I think, are blissfully unaware of just how much crime is happening. But if you look at it collectively, you’re just some of the things. So you’ve got thousands, if not millions, of NGOs, and we know now that the NGOs are essentially money laundering operations.

So those would be mostly Democrat criminal organizations, or at least, you know, they’d be involved in something that would be, I think you would call it money laundering. We know that these SNAP funds were massively stolen, and that that was primarily by Democrats.

We might find out that Act of Blue is a criminal organization, I think we will. Some people say that our elections were rigged primarily by Democrats, that would be crime. You could argue how proven that is or not, but in my opinion, I think the rigging of elections is just a fact.

I think it leans heavily toward the Democrats. Not that no Republicans have cheated, but probably there’s a pretty big difference in scale. Then there’s everything in California. Basically, it seems like every dime that California gets, it just disappears.

You know, the fire recovery money didn’t go to the people who were recovering. The bullet train never happened. The money for the homeless didn’t help anybody. So pretty much everything in California is even worse than Minnesota. It’s all criminal. To me, it looks criminal.

Then you’ve got this whole operation where the Democrats find ways to fund teachers, who are all Democrats, and then they donate to Democrat people. So you’ve got some, you know, some kind of circular money laundering thing.

Then you’ve got the main Democrats who pulled the Russia collusion hoax. You’ve got the Clinton... What was that big Clinton initiative that was probably just a money laundering thing? Yeah, the Clinton Foundation. Thank you. So pretty much every major story that involves gigantic fraud seems to be Democrats.

Now, just to be clear, I’m not giving Republicans a pass. Maybe they’re just better at it, right? You know, it’s hard to believe that all the crime is just on one side of the political aisle. That would be weird, right? But am I wrong? Am I in a bubble? Am I in some kind of a bubble where I’m only seeing the Democrat bad behavior?

You know, I hear lots of accusations about Trump personally, but that stuff tends to be all transparent and public. You know, he’s not hiding it. You know, it’s in the news. You can tell he did this with crypto. You can tell he did this with whatever. So you can disagree or not like what Trump does, but that’s still not Republicans. That would be something you don’t like about Trump.

So am I wrong that this is so, so imbalanced toward Democrats? That if you said the Democrats are at least as a party, not the individual voters, but it seems like a criminal organization. And I mean that without any hyperbole.