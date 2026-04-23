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New technology targets brain microtubules in search of quantum vibrations that may vanish under anesthesia…

Scientists are turning to terahertz waves to investigate whether the brain’s microtubules harbor a “quantum heartbeat” linked to consciousness. This emerging research aims to detect subtle quantum vibrations in these cellular structures using noninvasive scanners.

Popular Mechanics detailed the developments in a recent report highlighting how terahertz scanners could provide the first real-time window into potential quantum processes underlying awareness.

Terahertz (THz) waves sit high on the electromagnetic spectrum. Like millimeter waves used in airport body scanners, they can reveal molecular “fingerprints” through subtle vibrations without the ionizing damage of X-rays. Researchers hope to apply them directly to the brain to study microtubules—the tiny protein tubes that form the cell’s internal scaffolding.

As the report notes, these structures are central to the Penrose-Hameroff microtubule theory of consciousness, which proposes they may function as quantum computers supporting awareness. Data from a 2024 University of Maryland study showed that stabilizing microtubules in rats delayed the loss of consciousness under anesthesia, suggesting a possible connection.

Studying these effects in living brains has been challenging until now. Terahertz tools have already been used on prepared tissue samples to observe molecular movements. The next frontier is deploying them noninvasively on intact brains to track whether quantum vibrations in microtubules disappear under anesthesia and reappear when consciousness returns.

“If upcoming studies show that terahertz waves can reliably detect this faint molecular activity inside the working brain, these scanners could become the first noninvasive window into the quantum heartbeat of awareness,” the report notes.

Experts approach the findings with measured caution. Lea Gassab, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Waterloo’s biology department, said: “These experiments are exciting in concept because they try to connect a measurable physical signal with a profound state change such as anesthesia. For them to be convincing, though, they need to be reproducible, to exclude trivial effects like heating or scattering, and to show that the signal is genuinely linked to neural function and not just a side effect. At the moment, they raise interesting possibilities, but more evidence is required before they can be seen as proof.”

Gassab added context on microtubules themselves: “They are interesting because they are highly ordered and dynamic polymers present throughout neurons. They are not only structural scaffolds but also interact with transport and signaling. Yet it takes more than a neat tube to make a mind. Their lattice-like geometry makes them attractive for studying collective physical phenomena, yet the evidence tying them to cognition or consciousness just isn’t there yet. Microtubules are good candidates to study quantum effects in biology, but any connection to brain behavior remains hypothetical and must be approached with caution.”

The brain’s environment presents a major hurdle. It operates at body temperature—around 98.6°F—a warm, noisy setting where quantum coherence is difficult to sustain. Quantum computers typically require near-absolute-zero conditions to function. Earlier calculations by MIT physicist Max Tegmark indicated quantum effects in microtubules would decohere in roughly 10^-13 seconds under biological conditions.

Still, Gassab emphasized the quantum nature inherent to biology: “But we must remember that everything in the brain—proteins, electrons, ions, particles—is already quantum by nature. The real question is whether biological structures can preserve these effects long enough to influence function. Nature is often surprising.”

A February 2025 perspective published in the journal Entropy by Gassab, Onur Pusuluk, and an international team evaluated three leading quantum models of consciousness: the microtubule theory, electromagnetic field theories, and Matthew Fisher’s Posner cluster idea. The analysis used simple spin models to test their viability in the brain’s hot, wet conditions. Posner clusters emerged as promising candidates, while electromagnetic fields may help explain synchronized brain activity. Microtubules were viewed as more speculative.

Onur Pusuluk, PhD, assistant professor at Kadir Has University, stressed the need for careful alignment between theory and experiment: “When we see a striking experimental result, it is tempting to treat it as a victory or defeat for a theory. But the first question should be: are the experiment and the theory really looking at the same thing?”

Physicist Michael Pravica, PhD, of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, offered an alternative perspective on memory and consciousness: “The brain is a medium, waves are the message, and consciousness is the wave pattern.” He has speculated on holographic storage patterns in neural pathways and possible wave-function interactions under anesthesia.

Current terahertz scanners have shown promise with thin tissue slices. If future work confirms they can reliably capture these signals in living subjects, the technology could mark a significant advance in neuroscience.

As research continues, terahertz scanners may help bridge the gap between quantum physics and the study of consciousness, providing fresh insights into one of the most enduring questions in science.

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