This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Scientists at ETH Zurich university in Switzerland have deliberately induced around 8,000 seismic events deep underground in the Swiss Alps as part of an experiment called Fault Activation and Earthquake Rupture (FEAR-2).

The team injected 750,000 litres of water into the ground via two boreholes over approximately 50 hours at the BedrettoLab facility. The quakes were too small to be felt at the surface or cause damage, with magnitudes ranging from -5 to -0.14.

The researcher explained “While some seismic events occurred on the target fault zone, a large number of events took place on neighbouring geological structures activated by the fluid injection.”

Professor Domenico Giardini, one of the lead researchers, stated: “If we master how to produce quakes of a certain size, then we know how not to produce them.”

He also noted the advantages of the site: “It is perfect, because we have a kilometer and a half of mountain on top of us… and we can look very close at the faults, how they move, when they move, and we can make them move ourselves.”

He doesn’t seem all that worried about the mountains crumbling on top of him.

Researchers say that the experiment, conducted at the end of April, builds on efforts to better understand earthquake generation processes.

They contend that this could support safer deep geothermal energy development in low-permeability reservoirs.

Researchers emphasized rigorous safety measures, remote control from Zurich, and multiple layers of risk assessment. They also claim that seismicity remained well below levels that would be perceptible or damaging.

This controlled seismic testing occurs alongside other potentially high-risk scientific interventions into natural systems.

Other seemingly bizarre efforts have included dumping 65,000 litres of chemicals into the ocean in a geoengineering experiment:

Experiments to dim the Sun:

Rogue climate groups launching sulfur dioxide balloons:

Insiders at Davos have also discussed weather manipulation:

Such interventions underscore ongoing efforts to manipulate complex Earth systems, sometimes with limited transparency.

The Swiss experiment has prompted renewed discussion around long-standing theories that earthquakes could be deliberately triggered for strategic purposes.

Proponents point to technologies like the U.S. High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) in Alaska, which studies the ionosphere but has faced persistent claims of dual-use capabilities for seismic or weather influence.

Theorists have cited examples including the 2010 Haiti earthquake, where Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez alleged U.S. involvement via HAARP-like technology.

Similar accusations arose after the 2011 Japan tsunami and the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquakes, with claims of electromagnetic or underground methods targeting fault lines.

Discussions often reference historical concerns from figures like Rosalie Bertell and books alleging ionospheric manipulation could affect tectonic activity.

While scientists maintain no established mechanism links programs like HAARP to earthquakes, these theories persist in public discourse, especially following major seismic events or experiments like the one in the Alps.

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