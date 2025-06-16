This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Planet Earth continues to hide a plethora of secrets that our modern science still seems far from uncovering.

One of the most mysterious regions of our world is the southern pole, the Antarctica, where a group of researchers has now found ‘strange radio waves coming from below the ice’.

New York Post reported:

“According to the results published in the Physical Review Letters, the mysterious radio waves were discovered by the Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA).”

Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA)/ Source: social media.

The ANITA team of researchers were analyzing signals traveling from the space to Earth by using a variety of instruments.

“Using balloons to send the instruments up high into the atmosphere, the goal was to gain new understandings of cosmic events throughout the universe.

However, the researchers found radio waves transmitting from under the ice instead.”

Stephanie Wissel, a professor of physics, astronomy and astrophysics from Penn State is one of the researchers in the project.

According to a release by the college, they discovered the radio waves ‘while searching for a particle known as neutrinos’.

“’The radio waves that we detected were at really steep angles, like 30 degrees below the surface of the ice’,” Wissel said in the release.”

Wissel explained that the radio waves should have been undetectable, since they should have been absorbed by the thousands of kilometers of rocks.

The team of researchers had no answer about how these neutrinos were detected.

