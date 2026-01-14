STORY #1 - Students are being monitored for thought crimes through a government-funded video game in UK schools.

Kids as young as 11 are warned that they could be flagged as potential terrorists simply for questioning mass migration.

The game, Pathways, puts students in control of a white character navigating so-called moral dilemmas. If they express the “wrong” opinion, share the “wrong” video, or attend a protest defending British values, their extremism meter climbs. The penalty? Counseling for ideological thoughts or a referral to PREVENT—Britain’s official counterterrorism program.

Even researching immigration statistics is treated as suspicious. If a student dares to “look into it more,” the game warns: you’re being radicalized.

Looking up the truth is now a red flag.

This isn’t education. It’s psychological conditioning—pressuring children to stay silent, conform, and report their peers for independent thought.

Maria Zeee exposes what happens after a child is flagged, and just how little power parents have once the state takes over.

Watch the full report here.

STORY #2 - Australia has just introduced what may be the most extreme hate speech law in Western history.

The new 2026 “Combating Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill” punishes speech that causes fear—even if no harm occurs—with up to 5 years in prison.

It gets worse.

The law applies to nearly everything: tweets, blogs, memes, even quoting scripture online. It explicitly states that it doesn’t matter if anyone actually felt hatred or fear. And it allows the government to go back in time and charge people for things they said before the law existed.

The bill also gives police power to ban groups without due process—including groups outside Australia—and to imprison citizens for up to 15 years for “supporting” them.

And while it claims to offer religious protections, a rep from the Attorney General’s Department confirmed that Catholics and Christians will not receive those protections—even as Jewish, Islamic, and Sikh Australians do.

If you post a Bible verse today, what’s stopping them from calling it hate speech tomorrow?

Watch the full report here.

STORY #3 - A shocking cancer-vaccine study was nearly buried by a cyberattack—until the censorship attempt blew up in Big Pharma’s face.

Just days later, in a bizarre twist, Pfizer tried to recruit one of the paper’s lead authors.

The peer-reviewed paper, published January 3 in Oncotarget, reviewed 69 global studies and documented 333 cases of new or rapidly progressing cancer following COVID vaccination. Just as the bombshell study went live, the journal’s website was mysteriously taken offline by a cyberattack.

However, the blackout backfired. Instead of silencing the findings, it triggered a worldwide surge of interest. PDFs, links, and screenshots went viral.

Then it got stranger: a Pfizer headhunter contacted the study’s co-author, Dr. Wafik El-Deiry, praising his credentials and offering senior roles at the company. He rejected the outreach and went public—calling it “ironic” and doubling down on the urgent need to investigate vaccine safety.

Meanwhile, the FBI won’t confirm if it’s investigating the cyberattack. And Dr. Robert Malone says Dr. Marty Makary—handpicked by RFK Jr.—could pull the shots today… but won’t.

Someone tried to censor this cancer-vaccine study. The question is: who—and why?

Watch the full report here.

Thanks for tuning in.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

