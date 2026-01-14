The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wolf-Steppen's avatar
Wolf-Steppen
2hEdited

Yep, Orwell's "1984" and eugenicist global open air "Gaza" is here! The West has been completely taken over by communism and fascism, & the Satanic belief that we all have to be exterminated to "save" us.

Reply
Share
ICN News's avatar
ICN News
3h

put mental pressure on all citizen from young to old to create insurrection and civil wa.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture