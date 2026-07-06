This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

Democratic Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow on Sunday suspended her campaign for her party’s nomination for the congressional seat held by Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.

McMorrow’s support had slipped to 6% according to a poll released June 16 by pollster Steve Mitchell through his firm, Mitchell Research & Communications. McMorrow thanked supporters and staff in a Sunday post on X announcing her decision.

“Today, I’m announcing that I am suspending my campaign for United States Senate. And I’m doing it with a deep, deep sense of gratitude,” McMorrow said. “For our thousands of volunteers, for everyone who donated what you could — building a campaign with zero corporate PAC dollars. For my staff, who built this team up from nothing. I thank you.”

McMorrow declined to immediately endorse either of her rivals, Democratic Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a left-wing candidate backed by socialist Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Other Democrats, however, fear El-Sayed might lose in the general election.

“To Senator McMorrow, her family, her staff, and her supporters: thank you for the work you did for democracy,” El-Sayid posted Sunday. “The same party insiders she had the courage to challenge have been bullying anyone who opposes their chosen candidate.”

“I look forward to working with her in the future to build a stronger Michigan for everyone,” Stevens likewise said in a statement posted Sunday to X.

McMorrow had wiped thousands of X posts that trashed Michigan in the wake of an April 2025 report by the New York Post detailing the content, which included posts bearing the hashtag “#NYCtoLA.”

She vaulted to national prominence in 2022 when she gave a speech on the floor of the Michigan Senate attacking Republicans for their opposition to child sex changes and abortions, as well as other social conservative positions. The speech went viral and was praised by longtime Democratic strategist James Carville.

“I am a straight, white, Christian, married suburban mom … I am the biggest threat to your hollow, hateful scheme,” McMorrow claimed during that speech, which was in response to a fundraising email from a Republican colleague opposed to child sex changes and the use of critical race theory in school curricula.

“Because you can’t claim that you are targeting marginalized kids in the name of ‘parental rights’ if another parent is standing up to say no,” she continued.

McMorrow also came under fire for allegedly failing to properly report over $500,000 in campaign spending.

An X account tied to the campaign of former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, who narrowly lost a 2024 Senate race against Democratic Michigan Sen. Elisa Slotkin, posted a 52-second video memorializing McMorrow’s campaign.

“Michigan’s Senate Democrat primary has shifted from a three-car pileup to a head-on collision. As the two remaining Marxist radicals race to outpace each other to the extreme left, Mike Rogers is focused on the issues that matter most to Michiganders; for example, housing affordability,” the Michigan Republican Party said in a statement emailed Sunday. “Whoever survives the messy Democrat primary will be held accountable at the ballot box this November for turning their backs on Michigan’s working families — Mike Rogers will beat whoever emerges from their chaotic primary.”

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