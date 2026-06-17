This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jordan Conradson

As The Gateway Pundit reported, starting pitcher Landen Roupp walked out to the mound with “Gen 9:12-16” written right next to the Giants logo on the special edition pride hat in protest of the demonic agenda.

Relief pitcher JT Brubaker also wrote “Genesis 9:13-15” on his cap, and reliever Ryan Walker added a similar reference on the side of his. Reliever Sam Hentges refused to wear the pride hat completely.

Roupp spoke to reporters after the game, saying he wore the verse to share “God’s covenant and the promise that He makes to us” and “His faithfulness and His mercy.”

“It’s just something I believe in, and I stand firm in that. Thankfully, we live in a country where we have the freedom to believe what we want,” he said.

WATCH:

Giants manager Tony Vitello was supportive of the move, telling reporters that the players “have the freedom to do what they think is best,” according to the Athletic.

But the league didn’t agree, and now the three brave Christian ballplayers are facing blowback.

“The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations,” the MLB said in a statement on Monday.

The MLB went on to claim that the warning was “not disciplinary and had absolutely nothing to do with the content of the message,” adding that “writing of any kind, with any message, is prohibited per Major League Baseball’s uniform regulations.”

Still, Vice President JD Vance responded to the league’s apparent anti-Christian bias on Tuesday, writing on X, “Trump won we don’t have to do this anymore.”

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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