This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Margaret Flavin

In January, legendary cartoonist and MAGA thought leader Scott Adams passed away at 68 after a battle with prostate cancer.

In addition to the Dilbert comic strip, Adams has a podcast dubbed “Coffee With Scott Adams,” where he often voiced his support for President Trump.

Adams’ ex-wife, Shelly Miles, lovingly cared for Scott in his final days, and it was Shelly who announced his passing on a “Coffee With Scott Adams” live stream.

Shelly also shared the beautiful message that Scott accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior before he passed.

Sadly, today, “Coffee With Scott Adams” shared that Shelly has passed away.

“I’m going to give you some information,” co-host Erica shared. “And I’m going to be a little bit limited and vague about the details. That’s what I want you guys to be ok with.”

“What we are about to share with you now is going to be limited. We understand that what you are about to hear is going to be difficult and that many of you will have questions.”

“We’re asking, respectfully, that some things just need to remain private. I really need everyone to be ok with that, that we’re going to keep this information limited.”

“With the family’s permission, we are sharing that information now. Shelly has passed away.”

“This is something that the three of us have known for a while and have been holding it quietly until the family felt ready for it to be shared.”

“We know this is shocking. It almost feels impossible to take in, and we felt that same way, too.”

“Out of respect for Shelly’s husband and Shelly’s daughter, and her entire family, we won’t be sharing the personal details. I know you can all appreciate that this family deserves privacy and we are going to make sure that we honor that, all of us, collectively.”

“What we can say is that Shelly was an extraordinary person. She was kind, thoughtful, the kind of person you meet and instantly care about.”

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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