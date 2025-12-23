The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
7h

Fasinating how quickly the media jumped to defend the current schedule without waiting for confirmation from HHS. The comparison to Denmark's schedule is probably the strongest part of the argument since they have high vaccine uptake but with fewer mandated shots. It's almost like they're proving the point that a less aggressive schedule can still maintain public health outcomes. I worked in public policy once and saw how regulatory capture happens whenit comes to these aganecy recommendations, dunno if that's the case here but the reaction is pretty telling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Occam's avatar
Occam
9h

It's pretty simple.

Verify the science on each vaccine and prove it's good for us. Then we can keep them.

Anyone who objects to this is captured.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture