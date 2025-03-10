This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on X early Monday that, following a six-week review, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)—a rogue agency captured by the Deep State—will see most of its programs canceled, and the State Department will oversee the remaining programs still in operation.

“The 5200 contracts that are now cancelled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, (and in some cases even harmed), the core national interests of the United States,” Rubio said.

He continued, “In consultation with Congress, we intend for the remaining 18% of programs we are keeping (approximately 1000) to now be administered more effectively under the State Department.”

Rubio thanked Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency for this “overdue and historic reform” of USAID, which had become notorious for inefficiencies and bloated bureaucracies, wasting tens of billions of dollars of taxpayer funds on programs that undermine American interests, such as funding radical, left-wing programs around the world.

This is a political catastrophe for Democrats and Rhinos. USAID was the Deep State’s primary tool for advancing its far-left agenda and served as a slush fund for a vast network of NGOs—but that era is now over.

The move by Rubio has been well telegraphed…

Moving forward, America’s interests will be put first when deciding how to allocate aid (otherwise known as statecraft) to foreign countries via the State Department.

The era of US taxpayers funding far-left NGOs worldwide that some oppose freedom of speech, capitalism, Christianity, nuclear family, and Western values has come to an end.

