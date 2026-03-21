This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Robert Mueller, the former FBI Director and Special Counsel who led the high-profile investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and potential ties to Donald Trump’s campaign, has died at age 81 - passing away Friday night, according to AP. No cause of death was disclosed in initial reports.

In response, President Trump took to Truth Social to dance on his grave - writing “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The Russia Investigation

As part of a Clinton campaign / deep state smear campaign legitimized and laundered through US intelligence and the FBI, Mueller was appointed Special Counsel in May 2017 by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and was tasked with examining Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election and any coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The probe, which lasted nearly two years and cost an estimated $32 million, produced a 448-page report released in redacted form in April 2019. Key findings included:

No conspiracy or coordination : The report concluded there was insufficient evidence to establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.

Russian interference confirmed : It detailed extensive Russian operations, including hacking Democratic emails and a social media disinformation campaign by the Internet Research Agency.

Obstruction of justice: Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, stating the office could not exonerate him but also could not charge a sitting president under DOJ policy. The report outlined 10 potential instances of obstruction but left the matter to Congress or future prosecutors.

Trump and his allies repeatedly described the investigation as a “witch hunt” and “hoax,“ pointing to the lack of collusion charges against campaign officials (though several Trump associates, including Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, and Roger Stone, faced unrelated convictions or guilty pleas). The investigation had flawed origins, such as the unverified and infamous Steele dossier (funded in part by the Clinton campaign and DNC via Fusion GPS), FISA warrant abuses targeting Carter Page, and exculpatory evidence allegedly withheld from surveillance applications. Later reviews, including the 2019 Inspector General report and the 2023 Durham report, criticized aspects of the FBI’s handling, including confirmation bias and procedural errors in the Crossfire Hurricane probe, though Durham’s own prosecutions yielded limited results.

In July 2019, Mueller testified to Congressional investigators in a low-key appearance where he largely stuck to the report’s language, declining to expand on obstruction or deliver a dramatic verdict, and generally appeared elderly and confused. After the probe concluded, Mueller largely retreated from public life.

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