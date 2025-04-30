This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ben Kew

Robert De Niro’s 29-year-old son has come out as a transgender woman.

Airyn DeNiro, who was formerly known as Aaron, is the product of DeNiro’s relationship with his fashion designer Toukie Smith.

In an interview with Them magazine, Airyn confirmed that he started homrone treatment last year as part of his transition.

“I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me,” he explained.

“I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way.”

He added that both his parents have been supportive of his decision.

“Obviously, no parent is perfect, but I am grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight,” Airyn explained.

“They wanted it very private; they have told me they wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible.”

“I wasn’t brought up having a side part in one of dad’s movies or going to business meetings or attending premieres,” he continued.

”My dad was very big on us finding our own sort of path. I would want [success] to happen on my own merit.”

Airyn said he never felt truly masculine because his didn’t fit in with a specific beauty style.

“I didn’t even fit that beauty standard, which is thin, white, muscular, or just super fit, masculine.

”I was always told I was too much of something or not enough of something growing up: Too big, not skinny enough. Not Black enough, not white enough. Too feminine, not masculine enough.”

”It was never just, ‘You’re just right, just the way you are,’” he added.

