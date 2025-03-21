The following is an editorialized version of a thread that originally appeared on the American Values X page. It was republished and edited with permission. Click here to read the original thread.

For the first time in over two decades, baby formula in the U.S. is getting a serious safety overhaul. On Thursday, Secretary Kennedy announced, alongside HHS and the FDA, “Operation Stork Speed,” a major initiative aimed at improving the safety and nutritional quality of infant formula.

“We’re gonna review the formulations for the first time since 1998 and do comprehensive tests to make sure this is the healthiest product that our kids can have,” Kennedy announced.

But that’s just the beginning. Kennedy is also taking on the growing concerns around cell phone use in schools—something he says is hurting kids on multiple levels.

“There are many other countries in the world that have banned cell phones in our schools.”

“Cell phones also produce electric magnetic radiation, which has been shown to do neurological damage to kids when it’s around them all day.”

“Cell phone use and social media use on the cell phone has been directly connected with depression, poor performance in schools, suicidal ideation, and with substance abuse.”

Kennedy is also tackling what he sees as one of the biggest flaws in how America approves food ingredients. He’s targeting the GRAS (“Generally Recognized As Safe”) loophole that’s allowed questionable substances to enter our food supply for years.

“We are going to get rid of the GRAS standards for new products. We’re going to go back and review all of these old ingredients to make sure that they are safe, and we’re going to encourage these companies to get rid of them as quickly as possible,” Kennedy said.

And when it comes to food safety, Kennedy says it’s time for the U.S. to catch up with the rest of the world.

“In this country, food ingredients are innocent till proven guilty.”

“In Europe and other countries they have to prove themselves safe before you add them, and we ought to have that kind of protection for American citizens.”

It’s a refreshing sight to see Secretary Kennedy take a wrecking ball to the status quo. From cracking down on harmful ingredients in baby formula to general food safety, he’s sending a clear message that the health and safety of America’s children come first.

