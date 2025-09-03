The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

The “scientist” on the left pushed COVID shots for babies, pregnant women, and backed mandates. RFK Jr. vs. “The Science”

The man on the right is trying to Make America Healthy Again.

The CDC has a corruption problem, and it’s been this way for decades.

And it all traces back to one quiet change that took place in 1983.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

The CDC's increasingly desperate fight to shield vaccine injuries from public scrutiny… Read More .

RFK Jr. wants to Make America Healthy Again.

But don’t think his confirmation as HHS Secretary flipped a switch. What some people fail to realize is that he wasn’t suddenly given the power to do what he wants.

For one thing, the bureaucrats under him didn’t suddenly embrace MAHA.

In fact, the opposite happened.

And no agency has fought harder against reform than the CDC.

Everyone’s heard of the CDC.

To most people—here and abroad—its word is gospel. Doctors trust it blindly. Ordinary Americans assume it can do no wrong.

Decades of corruption have been brushed aside under the false belief that “the science” is always pure.

But here’s the truth:

No government agency is right all the time. It’s impossible. And once piles of money are involved, corruption is all but guaranteed.

The CDC is no exception.

Back in 1983, the CDC was allowed to accept “gifts.” By 1992, Congress created the CDC Foundation to funnel private money straight into the agency’s hands.

Something smells fishy. Because it is.

The CDC Foundation has been accused of having numerous financial conflicts of interest and nearly a billion dollars has flowed in from corporate donors.

Here are a few gems:

• In 2011, a pesticide research firm gave the CDC Foundation $60,000.



• Coca-Cola dumped over $1 million into the CDC foundation in just 5 years.



• Roche, maker of Tamiflu, paid to push the CDC’s “Take 3” flu campaign promoting the use of antivirals—like Tamiflu.



• Pharma companies that produce hepatitis C treatments sent the CDC Foundation more than $26 million just before the CDC rewrote hepatitis C guidelines.

Conflict of interest doesn’t even begin to cover it.

The blind trust in the CDC isn’t just about corruption—it’s ideology.

Powerful agencies and even the word “science” itself are placed on pedestals. Once that happens, dissent becomes heresy.

Try questioning it, and you’ll see how fast the blinders snap shut. You can’t even have a simple conversation.

When you’ve got those blinders on, all you can see is evidence that supports your view.

Look at vaccine injury.

Those who believe vaccines can do no harm literally cannot see the harm. It doesn’t fit their reality.

This denial has led to immense suffering—and the gaslighting and ridicule of the vaccine-injured and their families.

Thankfully, leaders like Sen. Ron Johnson are making it harder to ignore.

The average person doesn’t have time to monitor everything the government is doing. Nor do most want to.

Authority is attractive because someone else (with the knowledge and skills you couldn’t possibly have) does the work for you. You elect (some of) them, put your trust in them, and they work in the best interest of you. Or so they say.

Wouldn’t it be nice if it actually worked that way?

Instead, corruption hides behind “third-party” committees designed to give the illusion of checks and balances.

Take the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

They advise the CDC on vaccines. Nearly every member had financial conflicts—until RFK Jr. forced changes.

But will that matter? In the past, the CDC almost always rubber-stamped vaccines anyway, sometimes even overruling ACIP’s rare objections.

The point of the ACIP? To trick you.

RFK Jr. became HHS Secretary to reform America’s health system. To Make America Health Again.

But that means taking power back from industries worth trillions. And they’re fighting tooth and nail to stop him.

If you’ve seen the headlines this past week—you know the attacks are already underway.

For them, it’s a matter of survival.

But it’s a matter of survival for us, too.

The status quo is killing Americans. That’s why millions rallied behind RFK Jr. in the first place.

But his fight has been an uphill battle from day one.

Strangely, in 2023, Biden signed a law requiring Senate confirmation for future CDC directors. It took effect in 2025—and blocked Dave Weldon, MAHA’s pick for the role.

Trump’s nominee—with pharma ties—sailed through confirmation.

Until friction forced her out last month.

Why was Susan Monarez fired?

points to two flashpoints:

Admitting vaccines cause harm. Cleaning house at the CDC.

The CDC director controls senior positions. Without one willing to act, corruption festers and the status quo continues.

Did Monarez promise reform, but caved once inside?

Check out this statement from her lawyer.

Thankfully, her resignation triggered a wave of exits.

One of the biggest? Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, a poster child of the woke ideology that surged and overtook science during Biden’s presidency.

A likely DEI hire, he led the CDC’s Immunization and Respiratory Diseases branch. His resignation letter repeatedly said “pregnant people.”

Watch him defend his word choice in the video below.

Before CDC, he ran NYC’s HIV program—pushing heavy testing and expensive drugs. At the CDC, he backed draconian COVID mandates and stoked monkeypox hysteria.

Others like him are gone, too.

’s full report has all the details:

The CDC's increasingly desperate fight to shield vaccine injuries from public scrutiny… Read More .

The takeaway:

Ideology rules, and not just at the CDC. Science and facts are ignored when they clash with dogma. From vaccine injuries to unscientific mandates, corruption and blind trust have cost lives.

Those blinded by ideology, like Dr. Daskalakis, are unfit to lead America’s health. Period.

Thankfully, Monarez’s exit opened the door for more resignations.

I hope the rot within our federal health agencies continues to be exposed so RFK Jr. can get to work, and together we can Make America Health Again.

But time is running out. The enemies of reform are powerful, entrenched, and desperate to hold their ground.

But there are more of us than there are of them.

And the health of our families is worth more than all the trillions they’re trying to protect.

That’s the real power.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Share

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

The Dark Side of Organ Transplants

What They Don’t Tell You About C-Sections

What’s The Healthiest Water To Drink?

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

If you haven’t subscribed to this Substack yet, take a moment to read what some of the most powerful voices in the medical freedom/truth movement have to say:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about.”

– A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine

“The Vigilant Fox absolutely is on top of things. We must support our fighters, and the Fox is fighting with truth.”

– Tom Renz, Tom Renz’s Newsletter

“Excellent capture of key video presentations on evolving pandemic science.”

– Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)