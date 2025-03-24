This article originally appeared on Jon Fleetwood’s Substack and was republished with permission.

On Sunday, U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) promised his agency would take on geoengineering activities in the country.

All over the world, there are reports of airplanes emitting trails of unknown substances that linger in the skies above, slowly disperse, and eventually turn the sky an unnatural misty gray, raising health and environmental concerns.

This is happening without the consent of the people.

Back in August, Kennedy made a similar commitment to stop airplanes from carrying out the “crime” of releasing chemicals—often referred to as “chemtrails”—into the sky.

In that tweet, he was replying to a post from X user Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) reporting that a “Chemtrail Pilot Whistleblower”—who referred to these substance-emitting airplanes as “tanker terminators”—had admitted that he and his colleagues “are paid more than any other pilot.”

Kennedy replied to the post with seven words: “We are going to stop this crime.”

In his new X post published over the weekend, the HHS secretary was responding to a post from Sayer Ji (@sayerjigmi), a prominent figure in the natural health and wellness space, known for his work as an author, researcher, speaker, and advocate for alternative medicine.

Ji was celebrating the fact that dozens of states have put forward legislative efforts to stop geoengineering.

“The sky-shielding movement is soaring. With Michigan’s recent announcement (bill number pending), 25 U.S. states are officially moving to ban atmospheric geoengineering,” Ji wrote.

“This isn’t fringe. This isn’t future. This is now. We’re backed by a national and international coalition—including members of the Global Wellness Forum, representing tens of millions of concerned citizens in the U.S., and hundreds of millions globally who are rising in solidarity for clean air, clear skies, and sovereign health.”

“We are the breath of a planetary awakening,” he added. “The skies are clearing. The awareness is rising. The tipping point has tipped. This is bigger than weather. It’s about bodily sovereignty, environmental integrity, and the sacred bond between people and planet.”

RFK Jr. commented on Ji’s post, swearing HHS would “do its part” in the fight.

“24 States move to ban geoengineering our climate by dousing our citizens, our waterways and landscapes with toxins,” he writes. “This is a movement every MAHA needs to support. HHS will do its part.”

Ji followed up, praising Kennedy’s renewed pledge:

“Thank you for your courageous and prescient leadership on this advocacy Bobby! America and We the People love and respect you for this beyond words can express.”

What’s Really Happening in Our Skies?

Some experts in the chemtrail/contrail space believe airplanes are outfitted with special apparatuses that spray chemicals into the air behind the planes as they fly.

Others, however, believe the sun- and sky-blocking clouds we observe forming after airplanes leave trails in the atmosphere generally come from jet fuel exhaust itself, not an independent spray apparatus.

Proponents of this view say jet airplanes are always emitting these chemicals, and the reason we see the trails on some days and not others is because certain weather conditions—known as the “Schmidt-Appleman” criterion (see)—make them more visible and prone to become artificial clouds.

Both perspectives agree on one thing: something is happening in our skies that demands urgent investigation, accountability, and action.

With RFK Jr. now at the helm of HHS, promising to confront the toxic geoengineering assault head-on, the momentum behind this movement has never been stronger.

As more leaders step up and more states take action, the fight for clean air, clear skies, and bodily sovereignty is no longer a distant hope—it’s here, and it’s happening.

