The USDA wants to vaccinate millions of chickens to stop the bird flu. They claim it’s the ultimate solution, but not everyone’s convinced. RFK Jr., for one, is sounding the alarm.

He’s worried about a big problem: “leaky vaccines.”

Leaky vaccines don’t actually stop a virus from spreading.

Instead, they risk transforming entire flocks into virus mutation factories, churning out new variants like some kind of twisted science experiment gone wrong. All under the guise of health and safety.

"All of my agencies [CDC, NIH, FDA] advise against vaccination of birds because if you vaccinate with a leaky vaccine … you turn those flocks into mutation factories,” Kennedy explained. “It’s dangerous for human beings to vaccinate the birds…”

Not only does the virus not go away, it actually evolves, adapts, and potentially becomes more deadly.

This isn’t just some wild guess.

History has already shown what happens when viruses mutate thanks to leaky vaccines. It can drive viral evolution, not only allowing pathogens to persist but also making them more infectious and harder to control.

And while Big Pharma and the USDA continue to push leaky vaccines as the “solution,” look at what’s happening in the egg industry:

Egg prices have skyrocketed to $4.95 per dozen on average with customers in some states seeing prices topping a staggering $10 per dozen .

A sickening 166 million chickens have been culled in the United States alone.

The USDA is reporting that egg prices may jump another 41% in 2025, making what used to be a staple in the American diet sadly out of reach for many.

But here’s the kicker: this virus isn’t even transmitted through eggs or food. So why are we murdering so many chickens and growing fearful of eggs?

Instead of using a leaky vaccine and slaughtering millions of chickens, Kennedy suggests a more level-headed approach:

Isolate infected flocks

Let them develop natural immunity

Use therapeutics to treat and protect healthy birds

“Most of our scientists are against the culling operation. They think that we should be testing therapeutics on those flocks. They should isolate. You should let the disease go with them and identify the birds that survive, which are the birds that probably have a genetic inclination for immunity,” Kennedy explained.

Meanwhile, the government is dumping $1 billion into bird flu measures:

$500M for “biosecurity”

$400M for farmers with culled flocks

$100M for research into vaccines and therapeutics

Despite all of this funding, there’s no relief for Americans in sight. Egg prices remain sky-high and are expected to rise even further.

Why isn’t anyone talking about this disaster?

The real concern is where this all leads. If leaky vaccines fuel viral evolution, what happens when bird flu jumps to humans?

Do they push another rushed vaccine? Will we see more mandates?

This isn’t just about chickens (even though what’s being done to them is downright horrible). It’s about a repeated failed approach to disease control that always leads to the same disastrous outcomes: Big Pharma profits, higher food prices, more unnecessary vaccinations, and a heck of a lot of fear.

The red flags are all around us, and thankfully, RFK Jr. is ringing the warning bell loud and clear. But the question is, will anyone actually pay attention?

These “leaky vaccines” are dangerous. Hardworking farmers are being forced to kill healthy birds, and now the country is facing a major egg crisis. What’s the government doing about it? Throwing more cash at the problem, doubling down on vaccines, and dodging any real accountability.

How long before history repeats itself?

The information in this article is based on a report originally published by The Epoch Times. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. For the full story and more, visit their website.

