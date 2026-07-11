The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Linda Miller's avatar
Linda Miller
1h

Since we know who the liars were, why not confiscate the wealth of those who profited and pay damages from that fund. Include the heads of all the guilty Pharma’s companies, the scientists who lied, the major financier (Bill Gates) & most of all the wealth accumulated by Fauci et al…. Why should the taxpayers ( the Government) pay for a crime committed against them?

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