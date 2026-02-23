This article originally appeared on The Defender and was republished with permission.

Guest post by The Defender Staff

President Donald Trump last week issued an executive order intended to boost U.S. production of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller. On Sunday, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expanded on why he supports the order, and what he sees for the future of food and farming in the U.S.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy last week said he supported President Donald Trump’s executive order intended to boost U.S. production of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller.

In an initial statement to The New York Times, Kennedy said:

“Donald Trump’s executive order puts America first where it matters most — our defense readiness and our food supply. We must safeguard America’s national security first, because all of our priorities depend on it.”

Trump’s order sparked widespread criticism from environmentalists and advocates for organic, regenerative agriculture and food safety.

On Sunday, Kennedy took to social media to elaborate on his position on the executive order and the use of pesticides in U.S. agriculture. Here is his full response, posted on X:

“I will always tell the American people the truth. “Pesticides and herbicides are toxic by design, engineered to kill living organisms. When we apply them across millions of acres and allow them into our food system, we put Americans at risk. Chemical manufacturers have paid tens of billions of dollars to settle cancer claims linked to their products, and many agricultural communities report elevated cancer rates and chronic disease. Unfortunately, our agricultural system depends heavily on these chemicals. The U.S. represents 4% of the world’s population, yet we use roughly 25% of its pesticides. If these inputs disappeared overnight, crop yields would fall, food prices would surge, and America would experience a massive loss of farms even beyond what we are witnessing today. The consequences would be disastrous. “I support President Trump’s Executive Order to bring agricultural chemical production back to the United States and end our near-total reliance on adversarial nations. His EO protects two pillars of national strength: our defense readiness and our food supply. When hostile actors control critical inputs, they directly threaten the security of the American people. The Trump administration will secure these supply chains to eliminate that vulnerability. “President Trump did not build our current system — he inherited it. For decades, Washington designed modern agriculture. Policymakers wrote farm policy, directed research dollars, structured subsidies and crop insurance, and shaped commodity markets to reward monocultures and maximum yield. Those deliberate choices locked farmers into chemical dependence and prioritized short-term output over long-term soil vitality and human health. “We are now changing course — without destabilizing the food supply. “Alongside USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, we are accelerating the transition to regenerative agriculture by expanding farming systems that rebuild soil, increase biodiversity, improve water retention, and reduce reliance on synthetic chemicals, including pre-harvest desiccation. “We are also driving the rapid adoption of next-generation technologies, including laser-guided weed control, electrothermal and electrical systems, robotics, precision mechanical cultivation, and biological controls that replace blanket spraying with precision intervention. “These solutions are not theoretical. Farmers are already putting them to work. Markets are scaling them. Now the federal government will act with urgency to expand their reach and accelerate adoption nationwide. “I have met with hundreds of farmers and agricultural leaders across the country. They understand the pressures firsthand. Chemical inputs cut into margins. Chemical-resistant pests are spreading. Soil health is declining. Foreign markets are shutting out American produce. Farmers want workable alternatives, and they want policies that support transition without threatening their livelihoods. “At HHS, I am leading a coordinated effort grounded in gold standard science. I am working with Secretary Rollins and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to expedite a better future where a thriving agricultural system is less dependent on harmful chemicals. We are sharing data, coordinating strategy, and supporting farmers through a practical transition. “The Make America Healthy Again agenda forces us to challenge long-standing assumptions about how we grow food, structure markets, and measure success in this country. Reform at this scale will test entrenched interests, and it will not move in a straight line. “President Trump has opened the door to this debate and backed meaningful change — not only in policy, but in the national conversation about health and agriculture. “American farmers stand at the center of this movement. They deserve policies rooted in rigorous science and economic reality. Our children deserve a food system that protects and strengthens their health. “With President Trump’s leadership, we are securing critical supply chains, confronting the health risks embedded in our current system, and deploying every available tool to build a stronger, safer, more resilient American food supply.”

