OUCH: An AP reporter just learned the hard way why you don’t try to “school” RFK Jr. on vaccines.

She smugly claimed the government already investigates vaccine injuries — only for Kennedy to fire back with an answer that exploded in her face.

The room was stunned.

Kennedy was also pressed on why the new MAHA report left out firearms when it comes to children’s health.

His response was priceless.

Here’s what you need to know about the MAHA report — and what just went down at today’s conference.

RFK Jr. and the Make America Healthy Again Commission just unveiled 128 recommendations in the latest update to the MAHA Strategy Report — and it’s a full-scale attack on the forces poisoning America’s health.

If these reforms go through, Big Pharma and its allies are in serious trouble.

Kennedy opened the conference with a grim picture of America’s health. As he listed the problems, the pain was written all over his face.

These numbers are gut-wrenching:

• “We announced this week, CDC announced that 76.4% of Americans are suffering a chronic disease. And my uncle was president, it was 11%. In 1950, it was 3%.”

• “We have the highest chronic disease burden of any country in the world and yet we spend more on healthcare than any country in the world. We spend two to three times what European nations spend. We spend nearly as much in our country for healthcare as all the other nations in the world combined. And yet we have the worst health outcomes [among developed nations].”

• “We’ve lost 6 years in lifespan and longevity to Europe in the past 20 years.”

• “Our girls are hitting puberty six years earlier than historically. Our young men have sperm counts that are half of what they ought to be. They have testosterone levels that are half of what they ought to be.”

• “We have diabetes that is now endemic, not just epidemic. It’s everywhere. Thirty-eight percent of teens are now diabetic or pre-diabetic. When I was a kid, it was zero.”

• “The autism rates, which the president is particularly concerned with, have [increased] from less than one in 10,000 in 1970 to 1 in every 31 kids today. This is a national security issue.”

• “8 out of 10 of our young men cannot qualify for military service. It’s national security. It’s our economy. It’s wrecking. This is an existential crisis for our country.”

Thankfully, the Trump administration is actually doing something about the “existential crisis” Kennedy laid out. And America’s new health officials are “proud” to be part of this mission.

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya previously warned that America’s children were facing a “nightmare scenario.” Now, he says, the tide is finally turning.

“How can we keep our kids healthy? What we have in this report is a commitment of this administration to address those questions with gold standard science and to provide answers to them so that, when we look back years from now, we’ll say this was the dark days. And in fact, now America’s children will look forward to a brighter future, healthier, and will live longer lives than we at the table will.”

FDA Director Dr. Marty Makary stepped in with a few brief words, calling it an “amazing day” and an “amazing report.”

He praised the fact that America is finally moving off the “hamster wheel” of prescribing drugs for health while ignoring the root causes.

“Now for the first time, we’re talking about the microbiome and food as medicine and micronutrients and soil and microplastics and all sorts of topics that we know are central to the health of kids,” Makary said with enthusiasm.

For decades, industry has captured public agencies to serve its own interests. But major provisions in the new MAHA report strike directly at that corruption:

• HHS must publicly report research grants and consulting payments

• Advisory committee members with conflicts must recuse themselves

• A public database of HHS financial relationships will be created

• NIH will publish industry payments to researchers

• USDA will require full disclosure of research support, certified annually

• HHS will review FDA/CDC/NIH projects funded by corporations

• NIH will reduce excessive payments to open-access journals

These are big deals. They strike at the very heart of how Big Pharma bought out the federal government to serve its own interests over the people.

has thoroughly documented how that happened

.

Other big deals include:

Medical school reform. The monopolies that accredit medical education will be broken open. Competing accreditors will be allowed, nutrition education will be expanded, and schools will be forced to align with treating the root causes of chronic disease — not just prescribing drugs.

Autism and Vaccine Injury: Both are placed side by side in the report (likely for a reason)

• Autism: HHS, through NIH in collaboration with CMS, will study the root causes of autism, including through the Real-World Data (RWD) Platform and related initiatives.

• Vaccine Injury: HHS, in collaboration with NIH/NIAID, will investigate vaccine injuries with improved data collection and analysis, including through a new vaccine injury research program at the NIH Clinical Center that may expand nationwide.

Other critical provisions:

• FDA will reduce reliance on cruel animal lab testing by adopting new human-relevant technologies

• NIH, EPA, and HHS will actually study microplastics

• EPA and CDC will reassess fluoride in drinking water — a major shift

• NIH and FDA will jointly strengthen the use of repurposed drugs for chronic disease, creating affordable trial pathways that lower barriers for smaller companies

• USDA and HHS will expand efforts to increase breastfeeding rates, ensure a safe supply of donor milk, and support mothers through WIC and other programs

• USDA and HHS will overhaul federal nutrition policy, cutting junk food and sugary drinks while prioritizing whole, healthy foods

• HHS will promote greater access to Direct Primary Care models for families, giving them an alternative to bloated insurance systems

• USDA and EPA will advance protections on pesticides and environmental toxins, with added attention to fertility and reproductive health

• The Presidential Fitness Test is coming back, alongside campaigns to fight childhood inactivity

• And finally, vaccine injuries are being acknowledged — no longer dismissed as if they don’t exist.

Here’s a link to the 20-page full report.

Bottom line: It targets corruption, junk science, and conflicts of interest that have rotted our health system for decades. Industry insiders are already bracing for war.

During the announcement, Kennedy was asked a tough question by a concerned woman about why “looking at firearms” wasn’t included in the MAHA report.

He answered her question with class and grace, and you could hear a pin drop as the room hung on Kennedy’s every word:

“We had comparably the same number of guns [when I was a kid]. Nobody was doing that [walking into buildings and shooting strangers]. We had gun clubs at my school. Kids brought guns to school and were encouraged to do so. And nobody was walking into schools and shooting people.

“And this is not happening in other countries. Switzerland has a comparable number of guns as we do. And the last mass shooting they had was 23 years ago. We’re having mass shootings every 23 hours. So, there are many, many things that happened in the 1990s that could explain these.

“One is the dependence on psychiatric drugs, which in our country is unlike any other country in the world…

“And we are looking at that at NIH. So we are doing studies now. We’re initiating studies to look at the correlation and the potential connection between over-medicating our kids and this violence.”

Moments later, the unthinkable happened.

A smug AP reporter claimed the government already properly investigates vaccine injuries, questioning why the MAHA report called for major reforms.

That set off RFK Jr. on a three-minute tirade, masterfully proving her wrong.

AP: “Secretary Kennedy, the report lays out some changes for vaccine injuries and how those will be investigated. Can you expand more on how that process will look differently than it already does, since the government does investigate vaccine injuries currently?”

Kennedy wasn’t letting her get away with that claim. First, he explained how 80% of people who try to report a vaccine injury give up because the current system makes it so difficult to actually file a report.

Then he detailed how doctors are discouraged from reporting because VAERS is such a hassle—it takes 30 minutes of their time, and they don’t get compensated for it.

Finally came the closer: Kennedy revealed there was once a far better system than VAERS, a machine-counting system that actually worked. But the CDC scrapped it after it showed that fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries ever get reported, keeping instead “this old system that everybody has recognized has been broken for [40] years.”

“Under the current system, most of those vaccine injuries will remain invisible,” Kennedy lamented. “None of the people who reported injuries are ever followed up with.

“We are recasting the entire program so that vaccine injuries will be reported, they will be studied, and that individuals who suffer them will not be denied or marginalized or vilified or gaslighted. They will be welcomed. And we will learn everything that we can about them so that we can improve the safety of these products,” he said.

After Kennedy smacked down the AP reporter’s claim, the room sat stunned in silence for 12 seconds straight.

It was a reminder: don’t try to “school” Kennedy on vaccines—because if you say something foolish, he’ll go to the ends of the earth to prove you wrong.

This AP reporter learned that the hard way.

