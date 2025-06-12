This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Wednesday he has fired all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel and replaced them with a new slate of experts — many of whom are known skeptics of the COVID-19 vaccine narrative that dominated the federal government for years.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday that RFK Jr. has abruptly dismissed all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)—the federal body that shapes America’s vaccine policy.

In a blistering op‑ed published Monday in The Wall Street Journal, RFK Jr. declared the panel “plagued with persistent conflicts of interest” and branding the current members as a shadowy cabal heavily influenced by pharmaceutical money.

He demanded “a clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science.”

“Today, we are taking a bold step in restoring public trust by totally reconstituting the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP),” RFK Jr. wrote on X Monday.

“A clean sweep is necessary to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science. The entire world once looked to American health regulators for guidance, inspiration, scientific impartiality, and unimpeachable integrity. Public trust has eroded. Only through radical transparency and gold standard science, will we earn it back,” he added.

The sweeping overhaul targets the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)—a behind-the-scenes body that decides which shots Americans (and their children) are told to get and when. For decades, ACIP has quietly rubber-stamped every Big Pharma product shoved in front of it, often with zero transparency, zero accountability, and zero concern for long-term safety data.

Not anymore.

Kennedy announced the move in a post on X Wednesday:

“On Monday, I took a major step towards restoring public trust in vaccines by reconstituting the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP). I retired the 17 current members of the committee. I’m now repopulating ACIP with the eight new members who will attend ACIP’s scheduled June 25 meeting. The slate includes highly credentialed scientists, leading public-health experts, and some of America’s most accomplished physicians. All of these individuals are committed to evidence-based medicine, gold-standard science, and common sense. They have each committed to demanding definitive safety and efficacy data before making any new vaccine recommendations. The committee will review safety and efficacy data for the current schedule as well.”

Kennedy’s newly appointed team includes true experts who have dared to question the COVID narrative, expose the dangers of mRNA technology, and push back against corrupt government collusion with Big Pharma.

Here are just a few names driving left-wing media into a tailspin:

Joseph R. Hibbeln, MD, is a psychiatrist and neuroscientist with a career in clinical research, public health policy, and federal service. As former Acting Chief of the Section on Nutritional Neurosciences at the National Institutes of Health, he led research on immune regulation, neurodevelopment, and mental health. His work has informed U.S. public health guidelines, particularly in maternal and child health. With more than 120 peer-reviewed publications and extensive experience in federal advisory roles, Dr. Hibbeln brings expertise in immune-related outcomes, psychiatric conditions, and evidence-based public health strategies. Martin Kulldorff, MD, PhD, is a biostatistician and epidemiologist formerly at Harvard Medical School and a leading expert in vaccine safety and infectious disease surveillance. He has served on the Food and Drug Administration’s Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee and the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Subgroup of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, where he contributed to national vaccine safety monitoring systems. Dr. Kulldorff developed widely used tools such as SaTScan and TreeScan for detecting disease outbreaks and vaccine adverse events. His expertise includes statistical methods for public health surveillance, immunization safety, and infectious disease epidemiology. He has also been an influential voice in public health policy, advocating for evidence-based approaches to pandemic response. Retsef Levi, PhD, is the Professor of Operations Management at the MIT Sloan School of Management and a leading expert in healthcare analytics, risk management, and vaccine safety. He has served as Faculty Director of MIT Sloan’s Food Supply Chain Analytics and Sensing Initiative and co-led the Leaders for Global Operations Program. Dr. Levi has collaborated with public health agencies to evaluate vaccine safety, including co-authoring studies on mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and their association with cardiovascular risks. His research has contributed to discussions on vaccine manufacturing processes, safety surveillance, and public health policy. Dr. Levi has also served on advisory committees and engaged in policy discussions concerning vaccine safety and efficacy. His expertise spans healthcare systems optimization, epidemiologic modeling, and the application of AI and data science in public health. Dr. Levi’s work continues to inform national and international debates on immunization safety and health system resilience. Robert W. Malone, MD, is a physician-scientist and biochemist known for his early contributions to mRNA vaccine technology. He conducted foundational research in the late 1980s on lipid-mediated mRNA delivery, which laid the groundwork for later developments in mRNA-based therapeutics. Dr. Malone has held academic positions at institutions including the University of California, Davis, and the University of Maryland, and has served in advisory roles for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense. His expertise spans molecular biology, immunology, and vaccine development. Cody Meissner, MD, is a Professor of Pediatrics at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and a nationally recognized expert in pediatric infectious diseases and vaccine policy. He has served as Section Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and has held advisory roles with both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dr. Meissner has been a voting member of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, where he has contributed to national immunization guidelines and regulatory decisions. His expertise spans vaccine development, immunization safety, and pediatric infectious disease epidemiology. Dr. Meissner has also been a contributing author to American Academy of Pediatrics policy statements and immunization schedules, helping shape national standards for pediatric care. James Pagano, MD, is a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician with over 40 years of clinical experience following his residency at UCLA. He has worked in diverse emergency settings, from Level 1 trauma centers to small community hospitals, caring for patients across all age groups, including infants, pregnant women, and the elderly. Dr. Pagono served on multiple hospital committees, including utilization review, critical care, and medical executive boards. He is strong advocate for evidence-based medicine. Vicky Pebsworth, OP, PhD, RN, earned a doctorate in public health and nursing from the University of Michigan. She has worked in the healthcare field for more than 45 years, serving in various capacities, including critical care nurse, healthcare administrator, health policy analyst, and research scientist with a focus on public health policy, bioethics, and vaccine safety. She is the Pacific Region Director of the National Association of Catholic Nurses. She is a former member of the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee and the National Vaccine Advisory Committee’s 2009 H1N1 Vaccine Safety Risk Assessment Working Group and Vaccine Safety Working Group (Epidemiology and Implementation Subcommittees). Michael A. Ross, MD, is a Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at George Washington University and Virginia Commonwealth University, with a career spanning clinical medicine, research, and public health policy. He has served on the CDC’s Advisory Committee for the Prevention of Breast and Cervical Cancer, where he contributed to national strategies for cancer prevention and early detection, including those involving HPV immunization. With research experience in hormone therapies, antibiotic trials, and immune-related conditions such as breast cancer prevention, Dr. Ross has engaged in clinical investigations with immunologic relevance. He has advised major professional organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and contributed to federal advocacy efforts around women’s health and preventive care. His continued service on biotech and healthcare boards reflects his commitment to advancing innovation in immunology, reproductive medicine, and public health.

Among the eight new members, Martin Kulldorff, MD, PhD; Retsef Levi, PhD; and Robert W. Malone, MD, have been outspoken critics of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, particularly those involving mRNA vaccines.

Martin Kulldorff, MD, PhD: Kulldorff, a biostatistician and co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, has been critical of broad COVID-19 vaccine mandates and lockdown policies. He has argued for focused protection of high-risk groups rather than universal vaccination, emphasizing natural immunity and questioning vaccine safety data. Kulldorff has expressed concerns about vaccine adverse events and the need for open scientific debate.

Retsef Levi, PhD: Levi, an MIT professor, has been sharply critical of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly mRNA vaccines. He co-authored studies suggesting cardiovascular risks and higher mortality rates associated with the Pfizer vaccine compared to Moderna. His 2022 study faced criticism and required corrections, and MIT distanced itself from his conclusions while supporting his right to express them.

Malone, a physician-scientist who contributed to early mRNA vaccine technology, has been a prominent critic of COVID-19 vaccines. He has claimed the vaccines lack sufficient risk-benefit analyses, particularly for young people, and has criticized federal vaccination pushes as coercive. Malone faced social media bans for his statements, which he described as efforts to suppress informed consent. He has also criticized the FDA’s handling of vaccine safety concerns, including DNA contamination issues.

