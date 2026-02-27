Acting HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience for the first time since taking his new role, and he did not shy away from detailing the fraud he says he uncovered after finally stepping into a position of power.

With Medicaid and Medicare alone, Kennedy said, “We lose just on Medicaid and Medicare, $100 billion a year,” and it’s all “really shocking, blatant fraud.”

As HHS Secretary, Kennedy described an industrialized scheme operating out of Florida, where P.O. boxes were set up for companies claiming to sell durable medical equipment like knee braces and wheelchairs.

But there’s one small problem: “They don’t have any knee braces or wheelchairs.”

However, they do have patient identification numbers.

Those ID numbers are used to bill the government for equipment that never ships. Kennedy said many of these schemes are operating out of countries like Cuba or Russia.

He then pointed to another staggering example: Los Angeles has more hospice providers than the entire rest of the country COMBINED.

How is that possible? That’s because “it’s all fraudulent,” Kennedy said.

Moments later, Kennedy detailed a shocking autism fraud scandal that took place in Minnesota.

He said organized crime companies would tell families to designate that “ALL your children have autism now.”

Families were promised a few thousand dollars when they enrolled in autism services. But the crime companies would then “collect all the money.”

The scheme, he said, grew to a massive scale.

In Minneapolis, Kennedy said he expected the autism program to cost about $3 million a year.

Instead, over a three-year period, it exploded to $400 million annually.

It was almost “all fraudulent,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy added that this fraud accelerated under the Biden administration, where he says officials ended the program integrity office and told staff, “We don’t want to do program integrity anymore. We now just want to focus everything on enrollments.”

Kennedy argues you could say there was “bad motive there.”

