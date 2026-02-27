The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News's avatar
Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News
8m

I’m listening to the show now!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Vicki's avatar
Vicki
4m

Maybe that’s why they don’t want to find a cure for autism. They’d be out all that money. Maybe that’s why they don’t want to find a cure for cancer either.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture