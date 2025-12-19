This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

In a landmark move that exposes the failures of leftist-driven pseudoscience, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has declared war on so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors.

Standing firm against the medical establishment’s betrayal of children, Kennedy announced sweeping restrictions that reject the notion of irreversible sex-rejecting procedures as legitimate medicine.

Prioritizing child protection over ideological agendas that have inflicted lasting damage on thousands of young Americans, dangerous interventions under the guise of “care” will no longer be sanctioned under law.

The announcement came during a press conference where Kennedy highlighted how major medical organizations have peddled dangerous lies.

“Doctors across the country now provide needless and irreversible sex rejecting procedures that violate their sacred Hippocratic Oath, endangering the very lives they’re sworn to safeguard,” Kennedy stated.

He zeroed in on key institutions complicit in the deception, urging “The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, peddled the lie that chemical and surgical sex rejecting procedures could be good for children who suffer from gender dysphoria.”

Kennedy further emphasized the scale of the harm, stating “They betrayed the estimated 300,000 American youth ages 13 to 17, conditioned to believe that sex can be changed. They betrayed their Hippocratic Oath to do no harm. So-called gender affirming care has done psychological and physical damage to vulnerable young people.”

Dismissing the practices outright, he declared, “This is not medicine, it is malpractice.”

Kennedy made clear that the era of unchecked experimentation on children is over, blasting “We’re done with junk science driven by ideological pursuits, not the well-being of children.”

#ad: Looking for high-purity DMSO you can actually trust?

Earth Harmony’s DMSO is USP Grade with 99.99% purity, non-diluted, with no added water, and stored in glass bottles to prevent plastic contamination.

NOTE: DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide) is a powerful solvent. This product is for research and development purposes only. Only use as recommended by your healthcare provider.

Choose purity. Choose performance. Choose Earth Harmony DMSO.

Stock Up Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Earth Harmony, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

He referenced solid evidence supporting the shift, adding “Peer-reviewed report published by the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health last month confirms that sex rejecting procedures impose medical dangers and lasting harm on children who receive these interventions.”

The HHS is now implementing concrete steps to enforce this stance.

“Today we’re taking six decisive actions guided by gold standard science and the week one executive order from President Trump to protect children from chemical and surgical mutilation,” Kennedy announced.

“This morning I signed a declaration: sex rejecting procedures are neither safe nor effective treatment for children with gender dysphoria,” Kennedy explained.

Drawing from reports on the Trump administration’s health policies, the proposed rules will prohibit hospitals from performing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or surgical operations on minors, tying compliance to participation in Medicare and Medicaid programs. This affects nearly all U.S. hospitals and extends to the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Data shows nearly 14,000 minors underwent these procedures between 2019 and 2023, often leading to irreversible effects like infertility and impaired development. The FDA is also cracking down on the illegal marketing of breast binders to children, issuing warnings to manufacturers.

Additionally, HHS plans to revise Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, excluding gender dysphoria from disability definitions to prevent nondiscrimination loopholes.

These measures reverse the Biden-era push to entrench gender ideology in federal health policy, empowering parents with facts instead of misinformation from activists.

HHS officials noted that families have been misled, and this overhaul aims to restore trust in medicine by grounding it in evidence, not politics.

This isn’t just policy—it’s a reclamation of sanity in healthcare, ensuring that vulnerable kids aren’t sacrificed on the altar of progressive extremism.

The full RFK Jr. address is here (starts at 43 mins):

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share