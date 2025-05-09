The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Powell's avatar
Julie Powell
2h

Can’t make America healthy again without getting rid of mRNA and gain of function, etc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Mo Leish's avatar
Mo Leish
2h

People who are trying to exercise a purity test on Dr. Means are not realistic. No one who stands up and says anything about ending vaccines will get through a confirmation hearing. We are so lucky RFK made it through. I trust Kennedy to do the right thing - he has dedicated his life this - he is not going to fold now. This whole HHS team is an absolute miracle, I well up every time I hear any of them speak.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Vigilant Fox
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture