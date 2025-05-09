On Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was joined by Drs. Jay Bhattacharya, Marty Makary, and Mehmet Oz.

The heads of HHS, FDA, NIH, and CMS laid out their bold new vision to overhaul America’s failing healthcare system through the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) initiative.

Kennedy said he is out to tear down what he calls America’s “sick care” system—a system, he says, that keeps people unwell because that’s where the money is.

“We’ve turned this country into a 'sick care' system rather than a health care system,” he said. And for the first time, he believes he’s got a team that can actually change that.

What ties them together isn’t politics. It’s purpose. “Friendship is based upon shared values,” he told Baier. “And that’s the strongest bond that holds people together.”

Dr. Marty Makary didn’t waste any time calling out the failures of the old guard.

He said the FDA under Biden lost its focus, and instead of prioritizing cures, it became obsessed with controlling what people could say.

“In the last administration, the number one priority, the commissioner stated, was fighting 'misinformation'—and the DEI staff ballooned out.”

The agency drifted away from its mission. Now, Makary says, it’s back on track.

“We want to focus the agency on cures and meaningful treatments.”

He also made it clear: this team supports medical freedom—and real innovation. “We believe in the letter and the spirit of right to try—and there's amazing stuff in the pipeline.”

No more gatekeeping. No more distractions. Just getting people better.

The conversation turned to Dr. Casey Means—Trump’s pick for Surgeon General. She’s been praised and criticized. But Kennedy didn’t hesitate to defend her.

“Casey Means, we felt, was the best person to really bring the vision of MAHA to the American public.” He pointed to her book as a rallying point for the health freedom movement. She inspired it. Articulated it. Helped build it.

“She has this unique capacity to articulate it. She's written a book that really mobilized, galvanized the movement.”

Critics say she doesn’t have a current medical license. Kennedy pointed out something they left out. “She was the top—the very top—of her medical class at Stanford.”

But what mattered more, he said, was why she left the system in the first place. “She was not curing patients. She couldn't get anybody within her profession to look at the nutrition, contributions to illness.”

And that, to Kennedy, says it all. “If we’re healers, we can’t just be making our life about billing new procedures.”

Then came the question everyone knew was coming: “If there were another pandemic,” Baier asked, “would you do the same thing?”

All four men shook their heads. “No.”

Kennedy jumped in. “We’d do science. We’d do evidence-based medicine.”

He said the CDC and WHO had the right protocols—but tossed them aside.

“They knew there were manuals on how to do it, but they just threw those manuals out of the window.”

In their place, he said, came politicized science, shaped by power and money. “We had a complete information chaos. And that is—the good information is the basis of managing any pandemic.”

Next time, he said, things will be different.

“We’re going to make sure... we have gold standard information. We have complete transparency so the public can ask us questions and we can make answers.”

“And above all, we are going to get rid of the taboos... about challenging consensus.”

That’s when Dr. Jay Bhattacharya made his promise—and it landed as a direct hit on the last administration.

“Free speech is absolutely essential for scientific progress.”

He said the biggest failure during COVID wasn’t just policy—it was the silencing of anyone who questioned it.

“If we had had it during the pandemic, we would have had much better outcomes.”

Even basic truths were treated like dangerous ideas. “You couldn’t say that if you had COVID and recovered, you’d have some immunity.”

Now, he says, that era is over. And that includes opening up some of the most sensitive medical debates, like autism.

“I don’t know what causes autism to rise... It just looks like people haven’t really asked the question in a deep and honest way.”

That’s about to change.

“We’re going to shatter that taboo so people can ask the question honestly—grounded in truth.”

His final words summed up the entire mission:

“We’re going to have free speech in science—and free speech in medicine.”

