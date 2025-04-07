This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

The mystery of how one of the most dishonest anti-Trump ‘journalists’ in America got added to the sensitive Signal chat group last month has been solved.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Jeffrey Goldberg, the Trump-hating editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, claimed he was “accidentally” added to a secure Signal group chat by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz where top Trump administration officials discussed sensitive military operations against Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen and called them “war plans.”

But instead of leaving the conversation, Goldberg took screenshots of the conversation and ran to his keyboard to try to leak the military operation. Team Trump angrily fired back and called Goldberg a liar, saying no war plans were discussed.

Then, Goldberg and his co-worker Shane Harris published details of the military plans against the Houthis to call Team Trump’s bluff and humiliate Trump. But Goldberg ended up accidentally proving them right by suddenly referring to the military operations as “attack plans.”

Now, the Guardian has broken an exclusive story explaining that the process inadvertently started several months ago, thanks to Goldberg himself. It turns out the media hack emailed the Trump campaign last October to interrogate them over a story about Trump’s supposed callous attitude towards wounded soldiers. Recall that during the 2020 Presidential campaign, Goldberg wrote a libelous story that falsely stated Trump had called fallen soldiers “suckers and losers.”

Waltz was then called on to respond to the story, and Goldberg’s email was forwarded to then-Trump spokesperson Brian Hughes. Hughes copied and pasted the email’s content, which included Goldberg’s phone number, into a text message sent to Waltz.

Waltz then made a glaring mistake when he somehow saved Goldberg’s number on his phone under the contact card for Hughes.

From The Guardian:

Waltz’s phone had saved Goldberg’s number as part of an unlikely series of events that started when Goldberg emailed the Trump campaign last October. According to three people briefed on the internal investigation, Goldberg had emailed the campaign about a story that criticized Trump for his attitude towards wounded service members. To counter the story, the campaign enlisted the help of Waltz, their national security surrogate. Goldberg’s email was forwarded to then-Trump spokesperson Brian Hughes, who then copied and pasted the content of the email – including the signature block with Goldberg’s phone number – into a text message that he sent to Waltz so that he could be briefed on the forthcoming story. Waltz did not ultimately call Goldberg, the people said, but in an extraordinary twist, inadvertently ended up saving Goldberg’s number in his iPhone – under the contact card for Hughes, now the spokesperson for the National Security Council.

This latest bombshell will not take the heat off Waltz and may ramp up calls for his termination.

The Gateway Pundit previously revealed Waltz and an aide allegedly used Gmail for communication as more questions have emerged regarding his relationship with Goldberg.

Moreover, we have learned that Waltz’s staffers set up at least 20 other Signal chat groups to discuss Ukraine, China, Russia and more.

If the incident remains in the news, it seems only a matter of time before someone, likely Waltz, takes the fall.

