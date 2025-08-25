This article originally appeared on Brownstone Institute and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Joe Murphy

ACIP cannot successfully do its Covid-19 vaccine review without access to Covid-19 origins intelligence.

The same-day news that ACIP will investigate the Covid vaccines, paired with Emily Kopp’s expanded report on the cover-up of Covid origin intelligence, parallels the true linkage between origins and the vaccine issue. The drip-drip of origin leaks previously revealed the suppression of intelligence community analysis of SARS-CoV-2 and its origins. Ms. Kopp’s exposé revisits further aspects of the cover-up. This matters because American analysts actually did analyze origins, the SARS-CoV-2 genome, and the spike protein, despite every effort of the biodefense oligarchy to suppress them from doing so.

Retsef, Malone, and team need Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) clearances to access this analysis in order to actually inform their assessment of the vaccine’s safety. This includes access to special intelligence and other top-secret caveats. A full picture of the vaccine issue cannot be comprehensive without the entirety of American knowledge of the SARS-CoV-2 genome and its spike protein. This includes the knowledge gained through intelligence collection and includes that knowledge gained before the vaccines were available and, pertinently, gained and analyzed prior to the vaccine mandates.

The ACIP review of the vaccine issue is akin to a military operation after-action review. The military does after-action reviews after every event, big or small. The absence of a Covid-19 response after action is conspicuous, though of course it is the result of the cover-up, amongst the other casualties of the cover-up, to include direct connection to the vaccine issue that ACIP now investigates.

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein was copied in the vaccines. The Salk Institute publicly demonstrated that the spike protein was cytotoxic as early as December 2020. Numerous scientists and medical professionals identified possible toxicity as early as January 2020 and continue to do so. The nature of the spike protein will be at the core of ACIP’s review. The review Terms of References indicate that cardiovascular adverse events and IgG4 class switching will be investigated. I noted in a previous piece that intelligence analysis indicated that these risks existed.

The ACIP after-action review needs to assess the National Center for Medical Intelligence and Department of Energy analysis of the spike protein, its suspect peptides, and the suspected engineering to create it. Some of this analysis is classified. Some of it is unclassified and never publicized. Some of it is actually law-enforcement-sensitive as the FBI, DNI, and various IGs investigate the cover-up. But we cannot know the risk of the spike protein without knowing what it is. We cannot know what it is without knowing its engineering and the purpose behind its engineering. We cannot know its engineering without knowing its origin.

Herein is the tie to the origins cover-up and ultimately the cost of the cover-up: failure to define the problem – failure to define what SARS-CoV-2 was and the pathogenic risks of its suspicious peptides – caused a cascade of failures when the spike protein was copied in the vaccines. This failure was further compounded by the new gene-encoded/mRNA technology, which triggers the body itself to produce the toxic spike protein. America copied the problem in the solution despite public and classified analyses that highlighted risks in doing so.

Such a compounding of risks is more akin to the risks associated with a complex military operation than it is to medicine. This correlation again reinforces the need for the after-action review that ACIP will now perform. This review of the mass vaccination course of action – the actual doctrinal term in American operational lexicon – is akin to the review the military does for every other type of operation, successful or failed.

The military does not do after-action reports by solely focusing on what happened after the course of action was executed. Most of the after-action review will actually be focused on what happened before the course of action was chosen – what problem framing and analysis and risk assessment occurred during planning. In the case of the ACIP vaccine review, front-end analysis is as pivotal as back-end safety studies. This front-end analysis must include the collections and analysis of the nation’s biodefense and medical intelligence teams. The reviewers need the security clearances to do the proper analysis.

The ACIP review brings the nation full circle with the Covid event. Errant and unsupervised biodefense funding likely created SARS-CoV-2. America was then placed on an irrational war footing in response. Now it closes with a very rational – and doctrinal – after-action review. This will complement the DNI and FBI investigations that close in on the origins cover-up. Together, these may lead to actual legal and spiritual closure for the country and perhaps true lessons learned.

