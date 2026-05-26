This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Los Angeles residents have had enough of living in a crumbling, graffiti-covered wasteland where basic services have collapsed under years of Democrat mismanagement.

In a display of pure ingenuity, citizens are fighting back by tagging over blighted areas with “Vote Pratt,” betting that Mayor Karen Bass will rush to erase any sign of support for her political rival far faster than she addresses the endless decay.

This clever workaround shines a harsh light on the priorities in a city drowning in filth, where open drug markets and rat-infested encampments flourish while taxpayers foot the bill for billions in ineffective “solutions.”

The idea took off after one resident pointed out the obvious: if neighborhoods are blanketed in graffiti that the city ignores, simply spray “Vote Pratt” over it and watch the cleanup crews mobilize within minutes.

One post noted, “This could possibly do the trick,” while others highlighted how quickly political messaging gets scrubbed compared to everyday blight.

Videos and images circulating on X show the extent of the problem and the creative response, with AI-generated visuals encouraging more residents to test the theory.

The same tactic could target potholes, now mockingly dubbed “Bass-holes” due to the mayor’s reluctance to release funds for basic road repairs.

The citizen hack represents more than a workaround — it exposes the deep dysfunction where political optics trump governance. In a city blessed with resources and climate, decades of open-border-friendly policies, soft-on-crime approaches, and unchecked spending have produced predictable decay. Residents are now forced to game the system just to get basic maintenance done.

This grassroots push to elect Pratt comes as no surprise to anyone following LA’s descent. Just days ago, reports painted a grim picture of massive homeless encampments overrun by rats, open-air drug markets operating brazenly near police stations, and public spaces rendered unusable by tents, trash, and human waste.

Helicopter footage has captured post offices swallowed by encampments, blocking mail access and parking. Residents describe navigating urine-soaked doorways blocked by belongings just to enter their own apartments, with police unwilling or unable to intervene under current policies.

Despite California dumping an estimated $24 billion into homelessness programs between 2018 and 2023 — with LA spending hundreds of millions annually — the results are nonexistent. The county reports around 72,000 homeless individuals, many unsheltered, with over half originating from out of state, lured by lax enforcement and benefits that critics say incentivize street living.

One man who moved to California openly admitted the appeal: easy access to food stamps, cash assistance, and a lifestyle where “they pay you to be homeless.” These incentives have created what detractors call a Homeless Industrial Complex — a self-perpetuating system of nonprofits and bureaucrats more interested in sustaining the crisis than solving it.

Mayor Karen Bass has come under fire for broken promises to end street homelessness. When confronted on CNN about missed targets, she cited unanticipated “bureaucratic barriers.” In another exchange, she advised residents not to trust their own eyes but official statistics instead, despite visible evidence of worsening conditions.

Enter Spencer Pratt, the mayoral candidate whose name is now central to this cleanup hack. Pratt has called for a no-nonsense approach: a short grace period after taking office followed by mass enforcement against crime, open drug use, and disorder. He has emphasized clearing streets and involving health authorities to address diseases spreading in the camps.

Real change requires rejecting the failed ideologies that enabled this mess: endless tolerance for lawlessness, incentives that import problems, and a bureaucracy that thrives on failure.

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