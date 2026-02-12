STORY #1 - Pam Bondi just told Congress to stop talking about Jeffrey Epstein—because the stock market is doing great.

Seriously.

Pressed on why she hasn’t indicted a single Epstein co-conspirator, Bondi deflected by bragging about the DOW hitting 50,000 and the S&P smashing records. “That’s what we should be talking about,” she said with a straight face.

Rep. Jerry Nadler asked her directly: “How many perpetrators are you even investigating?” Bondi wouldn’t answer. Then Rep. Thomas Massie confronted her over the redaction of Les Wexner’s name from an FBI document listing him as a co-conspirator. Bondi claimed it was fixed in “40 minutes”—then lashed out, accusing Massie of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and calling him a “failed politician.”

It got worse. Ted Lieu showed her photos of Prince Andrew with a trafficking victim and asked why she shut the investigation down. Her reply? “Why didn’t you ask Merrick Garland?”

This isn’t justice.

Watch the full exchange and ask yourself: Who are they really protecting?

Don’t miss Maria’s explosive report.

STORY #2 - Republicans just joined Democrats to hand the government a loaded weapon, quietly backing a bill that opens the door to mandatory Digital ID for every American.

It’s called the “Kids Off Social Media Act.” But it doesn’t just target kids. It targets you.

The bill bans anyone under 13 from having a social media account. Sounds reasonable—until you realize enforcement means scanning your face, checking your ID, or tracking your device… just to prove you’re old enough to speak online.

The bill doesn’t have to say “Digital ID.” The logic demands it. And once those systems are in place, they won’t stop at children. They’ll be used to control what you can say, see, and share.

Multiple states have already declared these laws unconstitutional. So why are Republicans still pushing them?

This is exactly how it started in the UK. Today, people are getting arrested for memes.

Watch Maria’s report before they normalize this—and your freedom to speak anonymously disappears forever.

STORY #3 - The NIH is now funding research into ivermectin as a cancer treatment.

Yes, the same drug they mocked as “horse paste” is now being seriously studied—for its ability to kill cancer cells.

On February 10, the NIH confirmed it’s funding preclinical trials on ivermectin’s anti-cancer properties. Dr. Anthony Letai, head of the National Cancer Institute, said there’s “enough interest” and “enough reports” to take it seriously.

Studies are already underway, with results expected in just a few months.

This follows 2024 and 2025 reviews by U.S. scientists showing signs that ivermectin can inhibit tumors. The NIH is now backing that research, pointing to ivermectin’s Nobel Prize-winning legacy and its decades of safe, FDA-approved use in humans.

But instead of welcoming a promising, low-cost treatment, the media doubled down. Outlets like MedPage Today rushed to dismiss the story as “right-wing hype,” ignoring the science and smearing anyone who dared to ask questions.

Why attack a drug that could save lives—unless the real threat is to their bottom line?

If ivermectin works, it won’t just save lives. It’ll shatter the system built to suppress it.

Watch Maria’s full report here.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

