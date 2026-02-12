The Vigilant Fox

TriTorch
1h

Published all the way back in February 2018 on Windows Central (Microsoft's website):

Headline: Microsoft, the ID2020 Alliance, universal digital identification and you

Text: As more and more transactions become digital in nature and are built around a single global identification standard, supported by Microsoft, the question of who will govern this evolving global community and economy becomes relevant. --> Especially since nonparticipants in this system would be unable to buy or sell goods or services. <--

Digital ID is the one ring to rule them all, the one ring to find you, the one ring to bring us all, and in the darkness bind you. It is the mark of the beast. Do not take it, not matter what because whatever you gain, you will loose many times over in the future.

Bill Rice, Jr.
36m

Tx for highlighting the digital id program. That is very important for the world’s real rulers. Trump no doubt supports it. Massie will fight it. Massie is who we should be listening to.

