This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Leena Nasir

Republican Oklahoma State Senate candidate Barry Christian was found dead in his car two days after he was reported missing. He was 54.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) issued a statement Thursday on X confirming Christian had been located and found deceased.

“On April 29, the Sayre Police Department received a report regarding 54-year-old Barry Christian, who was last seen on April 28 in Sayre, Oklahoma,” they wrote.

Their statement continued, “On the morning of April 30, around 9:45 a.m., Christian’s vehicle was discovered by Beckham County deputies in the Sandy Sanders Wildlife Management Area, just south of Erick, Oklahoma.”

Christian was one of three candidates running in the Republican primary for District 38 of the Oklahoma State Senate.

OSBI special agents processed the scene and discovered Christian deceased inside the vehicle. The Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death, the OSBI stated.

“Please pray for our family and friends. Our world is upside down right now,” Christian’s daughter, Brooklyn, said in a statement issued to News 9.

“We are still not sure of everything that happened, so please act with grace and treat my dad’s legacy with dignity.”

Brooklyn thanked those involved in the search for her father before saying, ” I know there will be lots of people devastated by his passing.”

Christian’s youngest daughter told the outlet that her father “wanted nothing more than to provide and protect his family. He lived only for his kids. He loved his kid with everything in him.”

The OSBI asserted that “This is still an ongoing investigation,” and requested that “Anyone with additional information regarding this case” report their information to a dedicated tip line.

The Beckham County Sheriff’s Office, Elk City Fire Department, and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

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