This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Gallup's latest survey shows that alcohol consumption across the U.S. has dropped to 54%, the lowest level in its 90 years of surveying Americans.

The decline comes as more consumers than ever view alcohol consumption as harmful to one's health. This comes as no surprise, given our coverage of this massive behavioral shift (read here & here).

From 1997 to 2023, more than 60% of Americans reported drinking alcohol. That share slipped to 62% in 2023, fell to 58% in 2024, and has now fallen to 54% in 2025. Gallup's data shows the rate has only dipped below 60% fewer than ten times, including 58% in its first survey in 1939 and again in 1958. Peak drinking years came between 1974 and 1981, when 68% to 71% of Americans reported drinking.

Gallup data shows an inflection point among U.S. consumers, with 53%, a majority, now believing that drinking alcohol is bad for one's health.

This behavioral shift can be linked to increased medical research that shows alcohol consumption is not safe.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

More trends.

One shocking poll data point is that just 46% of Republicans reported drinking this year. That's down by a third from 2023, while the share of Democrats who drink slipped only 5%.

Patterns of drinking and drug use among some members of the Democratic Party's woke warrior base may be explained by the party's propaganda matrix, which pushes endless streams of misinformation and disinformation, keeps people in a state of anxiety...

So toxic for the mind.

The reasons why Democrats' drinking habits have not significantly declined in recent years are pretty apparent.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share