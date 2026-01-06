This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicole Silverio

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz infuriated reporters on Monday after he fled a short press event without taking a single question.

After announcing that he terminated his 2026 gubernatorial reelection campaign, Walz left the room without allowing the press to ask any questions about his sudden departure from the race and the fraud largely committed by the Somali population. Reporters appeared dumbfounded after not receiving the opportunity to directly ask questions.

“Wow, alright then,” one reporter said.

“You said you were gonna take questions, why didn’t you?” another one said.

The Minnesota governor said he will take all of the reporters’ questions on Tuesday while he addresses the state’s paid family leave program.

Walz faced scrutiny from state officials in Minnesota and the general public for the widespread fraud committed in the state by the Somali population. Officials accused Walz in November of ignoring whistleblowers and working to “discredit fraud reports.”

Federal prosecutors charged over 90 defendants, most of whom are of Somali descent, with stealing over $9 billion in taxpayer dollars from federal social service programs in Minnesota. The case involved over $350 million that was stolen from the nonprofit Feeding Our Future, a program which was intended to feed less fortunate children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

YouTuber Nick Shirley posted a documentary on Dec. 26 that exposed ten Somali daycare centers that did not appear to provide services, despite them being funded by Americans’ taxpayer dollars. Five of the ten daycare centers visited by Shirley operated as meal sites for Feeding Our Future between 2018 and 2021, which received $5 million from the program, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

The Sweet Angel Child Care center in Minneapolis had the same phone number as Walz’s office.

Democrats and state leaders defended Somalis while the fraud was uncovered, including Minnesota Democratic Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who wore a hijab while appearing on a Somali-run television program.

