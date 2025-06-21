Bill Maher just got steamrolled on his own show.

For years, he’s called January 6 an “insurrection” without pushback. But not this time.

Rep. Wesley Hunt came locked and loaded.

Maher called Trump’s military parade “vaguely fascist.” What happened next was glorious.

Hunt unleashed his military pride and made Maher eat his own words.

By the end, Maher had no choice but to back down… and thank Hunt for his service.

It’s one of those moments you’ll want to watch again and again.

In case you weren’t aware, Rep. Hunt is a West Point graduate and former Army Apache helicopter pilot, who flew combat missions in Iraq and earned the rank of Captain before entering politics.

He’s served as the Republican Rep. for Texas’s 38th District since 2023.

On Friday night, Rep. Hunt appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher—and delivered a knockout moment.

Maher said, “Do I think it was a good idea to have a parade? No, but if you’re going to have a vaguely fascist parade, do it right.”

“You know what I saw?” Hunt responded. “I saw the President salute the Corps of Cadets as they walked past him. I watched him salute the 75th Ranger Regiment as they walked past him. I sat there and watched the fireworks behind the Washington Monument. And you know what I thought? ‘Damn. That’s absolutely outstanding.’ And it’s far better than Joe Biden checking his watch when bodies were being returned to Dover.”

Liberal guest Paul Begala tried to interrupt: “Okay, wait a minute.”

But Hunt pushed through. “Hold on,” he continued. “This is a contrast that we were talking about on why you lost, because we are talking about a man who’s talking about patriotism. And in parades like that, when I was growing up, I served because I used to go to these parades and watch my dad participate in them.”

“I saw the Blackhawks landing. I visited my sister at West Point. I said, ‘By God, I want to serve this country, too.’ And so the dichotomy of what we’re seeing with President Trump and his patriotism—saluting the flag, actually making an effort—whether you like it or agree with the execution, the effort is there. That’s all we want to see.”

Maher had no reasonable comeback. He was forced to retreat and ended up thanking Hunt for his service.

Trust me, you’ll want to see this moment for yourself.

Hunt wasn’t done, though. Paul Begala claimed Trump “pisses on our veterans”—then got shut down when Hunt raised this one important fact.

Paul Begala: “Trump pisses on our veterans and our military every day.”

Wesley Hunt: “No, he does not.”

Paul Begala: “Yes, he does.”

Wesley Hunt: “If that’s the case—December, January, and February saw the highest military recruiting numbers we’ve seen in years. Why is that?

“You can say what you want, but I’ve served. And the people in my ranks overwhelmingly look at President Trump and say, ‘If I want someone to defend us and put us in harm’s way if necessary, I’d absolutely take Trump over Joe Biden.’”

Begala: “Why does he stab him in the back?”

Wesley Hunt: “Well then, if that’s the case, then why do we have record recruiting right now?”

Begala learned the hard way: you don’t trash Trump’s military support in front of someone who’s actually worn the uniform.

Before we roll the next clip, if you’re not following me, you may be missing out on critical updates. Subscribe now to stay sharp and informed.

Maher usually refers to January 6 as an “insurrection” without pushback. It’s happened a thousand times, but not today.

Rep. Hunt rose to the moment and asked, “How do you have an insurrection with no guns?”

He added:

“That’s like making coffee with no beans.” “One person was killed that day—it was Ashli Babbitt. She was a white, unarmed woman killed by a Black Capitol Police officer. Imagine if that had been the other way around.”

Maher tried pointing to the cops injured on J6—but Hunt flipped the script, saying the ‘Summer of Love’ is where people were really getting hurt, where riots across 200 cities left more than 22 people dead.

“Alright, okay, alright,” Maher muttered back.

TRANSLATION: “Get me out of here.”

Hunt ended the night with a bang when Whoopi Goldberg’s name entered the conversation.

Earlier this week, Goldberg claimed that being a black person in America in 2025 is no better than living in Iran.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: “I think it’s very different to live in the United States in 2025 than it is to live in Iran.”

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: “Not if you’re black.”

Hunt wasn’t having it. He delivered the most powerful rebuttal to Goldberg’s crazy race claim—and Bill Maher’s liberal audience erupted in applause.

“My district in the great state of Texas is actually a white-majority district that President Trump would have won by 25 points… I am literally being judged not by the color of my skin, but by the content of my character. That’s the progress, because a lot of white people had to vote for me—a lot.” “My father, who’s 75 years old, was a man in the French Quarter who had to go get a sandwich from the back door of the building. And his son is now a United States congressman in a white-majority district in Texas—as a Republican. That is America. That’s America. So let’s celebrate that.”

You won’t hear a more honest take on race and progress in America. This was a powerful reminder of how far this country has come.

Often, the most powerful voice is the one grounded in lived experience.

Hunt drew from a life of military service and perspective, stood his ground against two liberal giants, and walked away the clear victor.

You can follow him on 𝕏 at @WesleyHuntTX.

Thanks for reading! I hope this brought you the good news you needed for the day.

If you’d like to support my work, the most impactful thing you can do is sign up for the email list and become a paid subscriber.

Your monthly subscription goes further than you think. Thank you so much for your support.