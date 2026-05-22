This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett just left a House committee meeting Thursday, blasting Republican leadership for caving to Democrats in yet another backroom deal that’s handing the majority party’s power straight over to the radical left.

The outspoken conservative firebrand didn’t hold back, unloading on the “crooked” Washington establishment for refusing to let Republicans act like they’re actually in charge, even as they hold the gavel.

Burchett’s explosive exit and no-holds-barred tirade perfectly capture what millions of fed-up Americans have been screaming for years: the GOP is blowing its majority because too many so-called “leaders” are more interested in playing nice with Democrats than fighting for the America First agenda voters demanded.

Rep. Burchett: I just left the committee. We had some amendments that were cutting regulations—things that we, as Republicans, should do. Because of backroom deals, they were cut. They won’t allow any amendments on the bill because one Democrat didn’t agree to it. So here we are in the majority, and we’re not allowed to do that. And I’ll guarantee you, when the Democrats are in the majority—which they very much could be because of this kind of garbage—we’re going to regret it. Y’all have extended us an incredible gift, and we’re going to blow it because we’re not acting like we’re in the majority. We’ve got an opportunity. It’s not sexy—it deals with bridges and things—but the amendment did matter. And we allow the Democrats to tell us what to do. It’s just unbelievable. At some point, we’re going to have to get some guts. This town is crooked as a dog’s leg, and I’m disgusted. So thank y’all for sending me here. I really am glad you sent me here. This kind of stuff—I want to fight, and I’ll let them have it.

WATCH:

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share