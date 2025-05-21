This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Congresswoman Nancy Mace shared a still nude photo of herself during a House hearing on ‘surveillance in private spaces’ on Tuesday.

Rep. Mace said her ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant took the nude footage of her without her consent.

Bryant denies the allegations.

In February Mace said she was a victim of rape and accused four men of sexual assault.

Newsweek reported:

Mace shared a nude image from a video of herself during a House Oversight Subcommittee hearing on “surveillance in private spaces” on Tuesday. The South Carolina lawmaker said during the hearing that Bryant recorded and took photos of nude women and that he filmed “rape.” She labeled his alleged actions “creepy” and “criminal.” Mace also repeated her allegations against her ex-fiance before Tuesday’s hearing, writing in an X post: “Today I will show my naked body on one of the videos predator and rapist Patrick Bryant took of me and many other women. Without our knowledge. Without our permission. And without our consent.” “This naked silhouette is my naked body. I didn’t know that I had been filmed. I didn’t give my consent. I didn’t give my permission and this particular video that Patrick Bryant recorded of me on his secret camera, he saved for over three years without my knowledge.”

“Today I exposed a monster whose victims deserve justice. The victims also deserve stronger federal and state laws to protect them,” Nancy Mace said.

“To other potential victims, I want you to know, “I have your back,”” she said. “I would run through a brick wall to protect women and girls in South Carolina.”

WATCH:

Mace’s ex-fiancé told South Carolina-based Fits News: “I categorically deny the false and outrageous claims made by Nancy Mace. I have never raped anyone. I have never hidden cameras. I have never harmed any woman. These accusations are not just false. They are malicious and deeply personal. My mistake was loving and trusting someone who later weaponized our relationship.”

