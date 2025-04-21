This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin has promised retaliation against those responsible for “unleashing fascism” on America when Democrats return to power.

Appearing on the Pod Save America podcast, Raskin said that the Democrat Party would “not look kindly” upon those who “facilitated” Trump’s return to power.

He explained:

We need to be engaging in far more work of transnational democratic solidarity with the democratic governments and the democratic movements and peoples and parties of the world, to try to prevent the spread of the lawlessness and the fascist chaos that’s been unleashed against us. But implicit in it should be the idea that if and when we come back to power, and we will, we are not going to look kindly upon people who facilitated, to use a word of the day, who facilitated authoritarianism in our country. That’s an assault on our constitution and on our people.

Raskin, who is the son of the late communist academic Marcus Raskin, has recently championed the cause of returning the violent gangsters deported to El Salvador to the United States, describing it as a “blatant violation of American due process and all of our constitutional values.”

“I call on my colleagues to demand that the Trump Administration comply with all judicial orders while appealing whichever ones they want to appeal, and to demand the return of people unlawfully taken to El Salvador on that so-called plane full of ‘gang bangers,’” Raskin said during a recent committee hearing.

The Maryland Democrat also complained about the criticism of activist judges who are illegally trying to block and stymie President Trump’s wide-ranging agenda.

”I especially call on them today to denounce all violent threats, doxxing, online vilification, and threats against our judges,” he continued.

”This is the Judiciary Committee of the United States, and we should act like it.”

