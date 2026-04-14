This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Bombshell new details have emerged that could finally send the serial scandal-plagued congressman straight to prison.

As The Gateway Pundit has been reporting for days, Martin Shkreli and Jack Posobiec dropped the bombshell videos exposing Swalwell’s bizarre hotel room antics with an alleged sex worker.

Luna herself has already filed a motion to expel the disgraced congressman from the House.

On Monday, Luna wrote on X that more “disgusting” information about Eric Swalwell is expected to be released within the next 24 hours. She also issued a warning to Swalwell regarding the person who recorded the video.

“I am being told there will be more disgusting stuff coming out on Swallwell in the next 24 hours. For the members of Congress who are concerned about optics on expelling Swalwell, I think after the information drops you will be thinking otherwise. Eric, why dont you tell us a little about who was filming the video of the female sex worker.”

Following this threat, Swalwell resigned from Congress and suspended his gubernatorial bid amid the avalanche of allegations, but the hits just keep on coming.

During an appearance with Fox News host Jesse Watters, Luna claimed that new forensic evidence and witness accounts suggest the now-viral hotel room video allegedly involving Swalwell is not only authentic, but may involve an underage individual behind the camera.

Anna Paulina Luna:

So what I will say is that many people on the Hill knew about this. Many reporters have come forward—even in talking to me—saying that they had heard stories about this. But I do think that he has serious criminal problems on his hands, and I do think that he might end up in jail, Jesse. And if I could just share with you for a moment—not only did I receive forensic reporting showing that that infamous video of him in the hotel room was indeed him, and that it was not AI-generated—but I’m also being told that: A) more stuff is going to be dropping in the next 24 hours; and B) potentially, the individual who recorded that video in that hotel room, Jesse, was a female—and she was underage. Jesse Watters:

Oh, just so the audience is aware, there’s a video that’s circulating. Fox hasn’t confirmed it yet. It appears to show Swalwell on a bed, maybe another guy, making out with a girl. That’s it—that’s all we know. But if what you’re saying is true—and we don’t know—but if that’s true, that is very, very, very bad news.

WATCH:

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