The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mckeekitty's avatar
Mckeekitty
5h

Jesus! I was suspicious when the covid jab rolled out but it is obvious now that we have ALWAYS been experimented on...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture